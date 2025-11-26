Rocket Doctor Inc. Selected to Speak at Google Accelerator Alumni Event and Present at Demo Day for Heal.LA Accelerator

Rocket Doctor Inc. CEO Dr. Bill Cherniak was invited to speak at the Google Accelerator Alumni Event in Mexico City, joining a panel of 3 other founders in front of an audience of hundreds of Google Accelerator Alumni.



Vancouver, BC, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace Rocket Doctor Inc. (“Rocket Doctor”) is proud to announce that co-founder and CEO, Dr. Bill Cherniak, was invited to participate in the annual Google Accelerator Alumni Summit in Mexico City last week, joining senior Google leaders and fellow founders to help inform the company’s future product roadmap.

During the summit, Dr. Cherniak served as a panelist, sharing Rocket Doctor’s journey and offering insights on deploying responsible, accessible AI in healthcare. He met with Google teams, including senior leaders from Google DeepMind and engineering, to discuss product planning, roadmap development, and next-generation platform capabilities. These talks provided insight into how advanced models, including Google’s newly launched Gemini 3.0 update, can enhance the Rocket Doctor experience for patients and clinicians.

Rocket Doctor AI’s “AI Nurse" platform is currently leveraging Google Gemini models for its conversational AI, and the company is now exploring expanded opportunities following the Gemini 3.0 launch.

Just as the event was concluding, Dr. Cherniak joined the other Heal.LA Fellows for their Demo Day presentations, graduating from their 9-month Accelerator. He spoke to the innovative approaches Rocket Doctor is taking to increasing access to care for millions of patients across California, empowering physician autonomy and access to care embedded within their AI-enabled electronic medical record and sophisticated patient care coordination system.

“It is an incredible honor to be a part of the Google Accelerator ecosystem, which contains only a select number of founders from around the world. More than that, to be one of only half a dozen founders asked to speak at the event about what we built at Rocket Doctor, and how we journeyed to becoming a publicly-traded company under Treatment.com AI, now Rocket Doctor AI, was an incredible moment. Being at the event also gave us direct access to some of the senior leadership and engineering teams at Google, which will be invaluable to our growth and success,” said Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.

“Collaborating directly with the people shaping the future of advanced AI models allows us to accelerate Rocket Doctor AI’s mission: delivering accessible, high-quality care to patients everywhere, including rural and remote communities where support is critically needed.”

As Rocket Doctor AI continues to advance its AI Nurse platform, the company sees the launch of Google’s Gemini 3.0 as a pivotal moment for accelerating clinical innovation. Reflecting on the opportunity, Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI noted “Both Rocket Doctor AI’s proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM), and our digital health platform and marketplace, are built on Google Cloud. The new capabilities unlocked by Gemini 3.0 allow us to move faster and build smarter. These advancements open the door for more intuitive, clinically aligned AI tools that support both doctors and patients.”

Looking ahead, Rocket Doctor AI is committed to driving patient-centered, clinically sound AI solutions. By leveraging foundational models and other advanced tools, the company will continue to strengthen access to care as part of its innovation roadmap into 2026.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.