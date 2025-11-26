Modified Antibody Market Poised USD 7.36 Billion by 2035, Driven by Personalized Medicine and Biopharmaceutical Research

Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modified antibody market size is calculated at USD 3.38 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 7.36 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.04% for the forecasted period. The growth of the market is driven by the growth of personalised medicine and biopharmaceutical research.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market by capturing 40% revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

By type of modification, the bispecific antibodies segment led with a 35% revenue share of the modified antibody market in 2024.

By type of modification, the Fc-engineered antibodies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment held a major share of 50% of the market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the autoimmune diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment registered dominance with a 60% share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the contract research organisations (CROs) segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Market Overview & Potential

The modified antibody market encompasses the development, production, and commercialisation of antibodies that have been engineered or modified to enhance their specificity, affinity, stability, or therapeutic efficacy. These modifications can include alterations to the antibody's structure, such as glycosylation changes, bispecific configurations, or the incorporation of payloads for targeted drug delivery. Modified antibodies are pivotal in various therapeutic areas including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases, offering improved treatment outcomes compared to conventional antibodies.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Modified Antibody Market?

The modified antibody market is driven by the increasing demand for personalised medicine and targeted therapies, fueled by significant research and development (R&D) investments. Key drivers include advancements in antibody engineering, such as the development of new formats like bispecific antibodies and antibody fragments, which offer more precise and versatile therapeutic approaches. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and infectious diseases, along with a rising number of clinical trials and the launch of new biotech products, is further expanding the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Modified Antibody Market?

Integration of technology: AI and machine learning are being integrated into the antibody discovery process to improve target specificity and shorten development times.

AI and machine learning are being integrated into the antibody discovery process to improve target specificity and shorten development times. Shift in delivery method: There is a growing trend towards subcutaneous delivery, which is expanding at a significant CAGR and challenging the traditional intravenous route.

There is a growing trend towards subcutaneous delivery, which is expanding at a significant CAGR and challenging the traditional intravenous route. Increased R&D investment: A large portion of biopharmaceutical research funding is being allocated to antibody-related development, including clinical trials and next-generation formats.

A funding is being allocated to antibody-related development, including clinical trials and next-generation formats. Focus on manufacturing: High-yield cell line engineering and advancements like high-density bioreactors are improving production efficiency and scalability.

High-yield cell line engineering and advancements like high-density bioreactors are improving production efficiency and scalability. Rise of advanced formats: Bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are seeing significant growth, improving therapeutic effectiveness by targeting cancer cells more precisely and with fewer side effects.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Modified Antibody Market?

The modified antibody market faces challenges in production scale-up and cost, product stability, and complex regulatory hurdles. Additionally, technical issues in development, such as achieving the desired efficacy with potent payloads in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and consistently monitoring product quality, present significant obstacles.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Modified Antibody Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market by capturing 40% revenue share in 2024. The North American modified antibody market is a significant and growing sector. This growth is driven by factors such as strong R&D infrastructure, advanced healthcare systems, and a high prevalence of diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders. The market is expected to continue its expansion, driven by strong demand for custom antibodies and the therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Modified Antibody Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The modified antibody market in the Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, projected to expand significantly in the coming years, particularly in the recombinant and monoclonal antibody sectors. Key drivers include rising investment in R&D, a high cancer burden, and increased government funding for biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. China is currently the largest market, but India is expected to see the highest growth rate.

Segmental Insights

By type of modification,

The bispecific antibodies segment led with a 35% revenue share of the modified antibody market in 2024. Bispecific antibodies are engineered to bind two different antigens or two different epitopes simultaneously, allowing them to target cancer cells more precisely while activating immune responses. These antibodies are increasingly used in oncology, especially in haematological malignancies and solid tumours, because they improve tumour cell recognition and immune cell recruitment. Rapid advancements in protein engineering platforms and increasing clinical trial approvals are driving strong market growth for this segment.

The Fc-engineered antibodies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years. Fc-engineered antibodies involve modifications to the Fc region to enhance immune system interactions, improve half-life, or modulate effector functions like antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). This modification helps improve drug efficacy, safety, and dosing frequency. Rising demand for long-lasting and more potent antibody therapies is boosting the adoption of Fc-engineered antibodies across therapeutic pipelines.

By therapeutic area,

The oncology segment held a major share of 50% of the market in 2024. Oncology represents the largest and most rapidly growing therapeutic segment for modified antibodies, driven by the global rise in cancer prevalence and increasing focus on targeted therapies. Strong investments in cancer biologics research, favourable regulatory support, and an increasing number of antibody-based drug approvals are accelerating the expansion of this segment worldwide.

The autoimmune diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. In autoimmune diseases, modified antibodies are used to selectively target overactive immune components without broadly suppressing the immune system. The ability of modified antibodies to offer higher specificity and reduced side effects compared to traditional immunosuppressants is increasing their clinical adoption. The growing prevalence of autoimmune disorders and rising healthcare awareness are supporting steady growth in this segment.

By end-user,

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment registered dominance with a 60% share of the market in 2024. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the primary end users of modified antibodies as they lead drug discovery, development, and commercialisation processes. The increasing focus on personalised medicine and biologics-based therapies continues to strengthen demand for modified antibody technologies among large and mid-sized biopharma companies.

The contract research organisations (CROs) segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Contract Research Organisations play an important role by providing antibody development services such as antibody modification, preclinical testing, and clinical trial management. The growth of the modified antibody market is strongly supported by the expansion of CRO capabilities, rising R&D outsourcing trends, and increasing complexity of biologics development pipelines.

Recent Developments

In October 2025, Jade Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, launched JADE201, its investigational half-life extended, afucosylated monoclonal antibody targeting the B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R).

In August 2025, Swedish BioArctic AB’s partner Eisai Pharma introduced the European launch of their Alzheimer’s antibody lecanemab in Austria, which will be followed by the German launch on September 1, 2025.

Modified Antibody Market Key Players List

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Genmab A/S

Bristol Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Bayer AG

Seagen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type of Modification

Bispecific Antibodies

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Glycoengineered Antibodies

Fc-Engineered Antibodies

Other Modifications



By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Other Diseases



By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





