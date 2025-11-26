Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms Q4 2025 V1 With Halborn Security Audit as Funding Nears $20M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance continues to move through its roadmap with steady progress as the project confirms its V1 release for Q4 2025. The team also reports updated details from the Halborn Security audit. These steps show that development is advancing at a strong pace. At the same time, the presale is approaching one of its most important turning points, with funding now close to $20 million and Phase 6 almost at full allocation.





The past months have shown how quickly interest in the project is growing. Each new update brings more attention, and the recent confirmation of the V1 launch has created even more momentum. The project has moved from early preparation into an active development phase, and the community has responded with rapid growth.

Mutuum Finance and Its Expanding Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending system for blockchain users. The platform is designed to give lenders and borrowers a clear and secure way to access credit on-chain. Everything inside the protocol is handled through smart contracts. This removes central control and gives users direct access to lending tools without intermediaries.

The project has already attracted more than 18,500 holders. This number continues to rise as new buyers join the presale each day. Funding has now reached more than $19 million, placing Mutuum Finance among the top new crypto projects in the DeFi crypto space this year.

The goal is to create a system that works smoothly even when the market shifts. The platform is designed to give users reliable liquidity, transparent conditions and simple mechanics for lending and borrowing.

Stage Status and Growth Since Early 2025

The MUTM token is priced at $0.035 in Phase 6 of the presale. This stage is now above 95% allocation and moving toward full completion. The presale started in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token price has increased by 250%.

Each presale stage has sold out before moving to the next. That pattern has created a consistent pace, with each stage gaining more attention than the one before. Phase 6 has followed this same trend, and the remaining allocation is shrinking fast. The next crypto stage will raise the token price again, bringing it closer to the launch rate of $0.06.

Daily activity also remains high because of the 24-hour leaderboard. The top buyer of the day receives $500 worth of MUTM. This feature keeps the community active and supports constant engagement across different time zones. The fast movement of Phase 6 shows how much interest surrounds Mutuum Finance at this stage of its development.





Token Supply Structure and Payment Options

The project uses a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale. This equals 1.82 billion tokens reserved for early participants. More than 800 million tokens have already been purchased across all presale phases.

The supply structure gives buyers a clear idea of how the tokens are distributed. It also shows how much of the early supply is still available. With Phase 6 now above 95%, the remaining share at the current price is limited.

Mutuum Finance also supports simple payment access. Users can purchase MUTM directly with card payments. This decision helped expand the presale and reduce barriers for new buyers. Many users prefer fast access, and the payment system made participation easier for a wide range of people. This combination of fixed supply, live progress, and simple access has helped shape Mutuum Finance as one of the standout presales in the new crypto market this year.

Development Progress and Halborn Security Audit

The project is moving through Roadmap Phase 2. This phase focuses on development of smart contracts, backend systems, risk tools, and other core components. The Halborn Security audit is also underway. The team reports that Halborn has reviewed major parts of the protocol and confirmed progress in the audit stages.

Security plays a major role in the long-term structure of the lending platform. Mutuum Finance is designing a system where borrowing and lending must work under different market conditions. A strong audit increases confidence in the protocol and helps the community understand that safety is a priority. The Halborn Security review aligns with the project’s plan to launch its V1 testnet later this year.

Q4 2025 V1 Launch and What to Expect

The V1 protocol release is set for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet. This launch will introduce the first working version of the lending system. It will include the liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the debt token and the liquidation bot. The first supported assets will be ETH and USDT.

The V1 release marks a major transition for Mutuum Finance. It shifts the project from presale development to an active protocol with real functions. Many community members have been waiting for this stage because it represents the start of live testing and real interaction with the system.

This update is one of the key reasons Phase 6 has accelerated so quickly. The combination of development progress, strong presale numbers and the approaching testnet launch has created notable anticipation. The remaining allocation at $0.035 is small, and attention continues to build as the presale moves closer to the next stage.

Why Momentum Continues to Rise

Mutuum Finance is becoming one of the most talked-about new DeFi crypto projects of the year. With more than $19 million raised, a growing community, and steady development progress, the project is approaching a critical point in its timeline.

The Halborn Security audit adds another layer of confidence. The upcoming V1 release in Q4 2025 gives buyers a clear milestone to follow. Phase 6 is now above 95% allocation, and the final part of the supply is moving fast.

The project combines clear development, strong engagement and sharp presale progress. All signs point to a high-momentum period as Mutuum Finance prepares for its next major steps.