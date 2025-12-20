Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Critical Roadmap Phase 2 Milestone With Less Than 1% Supply Remaining

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered a narrow phase of its roadmap where timing, visibility, and supply dynamics begin to overlap. Projects often reach moments where progress is no longer theoretical but market access is still limited. This stage tends to attract attention quietly before broader exposure follows. Mutuum Finance now appears to be in that transition window, as its roadmap advances and remaining token availability tightens.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. Built on Ethereum, the protocol aims to allow users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow liquidity without relying on centralized platforms.

The system is designed around dual lending markets that adjust to real usage. Interest rates respond to demand, encouraging borrowing when liquidity is high and rewarding suppliers when capital becomes scarce. This structure is intended to keep liquidity active rather than idle.

Since development began, Mutuum Finance has attracted consistent participation. The project has raised $19.4M and now counts more than 18,600 holders. These figures indicate that engagement has grown alongside development rather than appearing all at once. In the context of new crypto projects, this pattern often signals steady discovery rather than short-term attention.

Token Price, Phase Progression and Growth So Far

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 and sits in Phase 6 of its token distribution. This phase is now over 99% allocated, placing the project at the edge of its current pricing stage.

The token presale began in early 2025. At launch, MUTM was priced at $0.01. Since then, the token has climbed steadily through multiple phases, reaching its current level after a 250% increase. This rise reflects sustained demand rather than a single spike.

As allocation has tightened, activity has remained visible. A 24-hour leaderboard rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature has helped maintain engagement as availability narrows, reinforcing the sense that the project is moving through a defined timeline rather than stalling.

Supply Distribution and Remaining Availability

Mutuum Finance has a fixed total supply of 4B tokens. Of that amount, 45.5% has been allocated for the presale, equal to roughly 1.82B tokens. To date, more than 820M tokens have already been sold.

With Phase 6 nearly complete, less than 1% of the current allocation remains. This means that access at the current price is almost exhausted. As supply becomes more limited, new participants enter at higher prices in subsequent phases.

MUTM payment options are available, lowering entry friction during this late stage. Easier access combined with shrinking availability often accelerates participation, especially as a project approaches its next crypto roadmap milestone.

Roadmap Phase 2 and V1 Progress

Reaching this stage of allocation aligns closely with Mutuum Finance’s roadmap progress. The project is now advancing through Phase 2 of development, which focuses on preparing the core protocol for testing.

According to official updates , Mutuum Finance plans to launch its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The V1 release is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

This phase represents a shift from planning to execution. While the protocol remains under development, the roadmap now includes defined components and a confirmed testnet environment. For many observers of DeFi crypto projects, this transition often marks a point where attention broadens.

Why This Stage Is Drawing Attention

Projects tend to move through cycles of visibility. Early stages are quiet. Later stages are crowded. The period in between is often where positioning happens. Mutuum Finance appears to be moving through that middle ground.

The combination of a nearly complete phase, visible funding levels, and a defined V1 timeline places MUTM in a focused window. As Phase 6 closes, remaining supply tightens just as roadmap execution becomes clearer.

Market commentators often note that new crypto projects entering this stage can see shifts in sentiment. As uncertainty decreases, discussions move toward timelines, structure, and potential usage rather than concepts alone.

A Narrow Transition Period

With less than 1% of Phase 6 supply remaining, Mutuum Finance is nearing the end of its current pricing chapter. The next phase will introduce a higher token price, while development continues toward the V1 testnet launch.

This overlap between roadmap progress and allocation completion is not common. It places the project in a short transition period before the next stage of exposure. For those following which crypto to buy narratives, this timing often matters more than headlines that arrive later.

Mutuum Finance remains a DeFi crypto project under active development. Its beta features will debut with the V1 Sepolia testnet. Yet the project’s current position reflects more than early ambition. With $19.4M raised, over 18,600 holders, and Phase 6 nearing completion, MUTM has entered a decisive stretch of its roadmap. As Phase 2 advances and supply continues to tighten, the market will be watching how this next crypto evolves through its next milestone.