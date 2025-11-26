Chessnut Move: The Robotic Chessboard That Redefines the Game

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally recognized tech innovator Chessnut has unveiled its most ambitious creation yet: Chessnut Move, the first fully autonomous robotic chessboard where each piece moves on its own. This cutting-edge system blends the timeless beauty of classic chess with the most advanced technology, delivering an unprecedented playing experience for both casual and professional players.



With self-moving pieces, seamless online connectivity (via Chess.com and Lichess), and integrated AI opponents and training modes, Chessnut Move takes electronic chess to the next level — immersive, precise, and incredibly lifelike.



Design and Presentation: Engineering Meets Elegance



From the moment it’s unboxed, Chessnut Move impresses with its premium presentation and solid craftsmanship. The board features official tournament dimensions (63×52 cm, 5.5 cm squares) and comes with either handcrafted wooden pieces or a durable plastic set, depending on the player’s preference.





What truly sets it apart is its fully autonomous piece movement. Each chess piece is equipped with its own motor, wheels, and battery, allowing them to move simultaneously without any mechanical arm beneath the board. The result: lightning-fast resets, simultaneous movements, and an unparalleled level of precision — each piece’s position is tracked up to 1 mm accuracy, updated ten times per second.





The package includes a multi-piece charging dock, two USB-C cables, a detailed manual, and spare bases and screws — evidence of the company’s attention to quality and reliability.



Advanced Features: Precision, Connectivity, and Total Control



Chessnut Move has been designed as a complete system for players of all levels. Its most remarkable features include:

Individual piece recognition, identifying not just positions but each specific piece.





Multiple play modes:

OTB Mode (offline): play against the built-in AI engine without any external device.



Online Mode: connect via Bluetooth to play synchronized matches on Chess.com or Lichess.



Voice recognition in Spanish, allowing players to dictate moves like “d2 d4.”



Integration with top chess engines (Stockfish, Maya, Shait Zero) and full PGN export for post-game analysis.



Adjustable move delay to prevent accidental move registration when repositioning pieces manually.

Whether it’s responding to a voice command or physically replicating your opponent’s move online, Chessnut Move creates a truly hybrid chess experience — digital precision with tangible movement.

Gameplay Experience: Simple to Use, Hard to Stop Playing



One of Chessnut Move’s greatest strengths lies in its simplicity. In OTB mode, players can start a match instantly — just disable Bluetooth, select your color or difficulty level, and play. When the game ends, pressing a single reset button returns all the pieces to their starting positions automatically.



In Online Mode, Bluetooth connectivity opens a world of options: synchronized games on Chess.com and Lichess, with all rules supported, including castling, en passant, and pawn promotion. Voice control and real-time accuracy make gameplay intuitive and engaging.

Pros and Cons

Advantages Drawbacks Fully autonomous, individually motorized pieces for faster, smoother gameplay. Premium price (approx. $719 USD for plastic / $799 USD for wooden version). Long-lasting battery life (up to two weeks per charge). Spanish app translation still under refinement (update forthcoming). High-quality materials and elegant design. More moving parts increase mechanical sensitivity, though warranty and spare parts are included. Seamless integration with Lichess and Chess.com. —

Conclusion: The Future of Chess Has Arrived



Chessnut Move is not just a chessboard — it’s a technological revolution. Designed for players who value precision, interactivity, and authenticity, it perfectly bridges the gap between classic craftsmanship and digital innovation.



The wooden edition delivers a more refined aesthetic and durability, while the plastic version maintains the same exceptional gameplay at a more affordable price. With ongoing updates and reliable technical support, Chessnut Move is built to last, teach, and inspire.



Players can purchase it directly from the official Chessnut website and enjoy an exclusive discount using the code ZUGZWANG.

Original Source: https://thezugzwangblog.com/chessnut/

Original article by: Daniel Muñoz



Media Contact

Contact Person: Kyle Wang

Email：mkt@chessnutech.com

