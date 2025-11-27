Chessnut Move Launches: The World's First Electronic Chessboard with Full Automated Piece Movement

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chessnut, an innovative technology company, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking product, the Chessnut Move electronic chessboard. As the world's first board to feature fully automated movement for all pieces simultaneously, it redefines interactive chess playing, offering an unprecedented immersive experience for enthusiasts and learners alike.

Unlike traditional robotic chessboards that operate with a single mechanical arm, the Chessnut Move revolutionizes the game with its core technology, allowing every piece to move independently and autonomously. This, combined with an advanced full-board recognition system, transforms the Chessnut Move from a mere board into an intelligent, seamless portal between the digital and physical worlds of chess.

https://youtu.be/e3oF9S0ZNX4

Key Features Unveiled:

Automated Chess Piece Movement: The Chessnut Move can simultaneously reposition all chess pieces, enabling instant reset to the starting position or setup of specific study configurations. This dramatically improves gameplay speed and efficiency, allowing players to focus on strategy.

https://youtu.be/99Bzoe0TMXY



Advanced Full Piece Recognition: It upgrades from grid-based recognition to achieve full-board positional accuracy with a resolution of 1mm. Each piece is precisely identified, ensuring perfect synchronization between online and physical moves.

https://youtu.be/Wbho1ShdrPE



Endgame Import and Video Integration: Users can import endgame positions or sync the board with chess tutorial videos. The board automatically replicates moves from the video, providing an immersive learning experience akin to participating in a live tournament.



Low Latency and Fast Movement: With a 10Hz refresh rate and 0.1-second response time, the Chessnut Move guarantees a seamless flow. Each piece moves independently with an average move time of under three seconds, making it ideal for fast-paced blitz chess.





Voice Control: The board supports intelligent voice commands, offering unparalleled convenience and a hands-free interactive experience.

https://youtu.be/_rI_ZTMWvLk

Deep Dive into Immersive Application Scenarios:

The utility of Chessnut Move extends far beyond simple gameplay, redefining every way we interact with chess:

Advanced Training & Deep Learning:





Uninterrupted Puzzle Rush: Tackle tactical puzzles at full speed. The board automatically sets up each new challenge, saving crucial seconds and allowing you to focus entirely on calculation to beat your high score.

Tackle tactical puzzles at full speed. The board automatically sets up each new challenge, saving crucial seconds and allowing you to focus entirely on calculation to beat your high score. Interactive Master Game Analysis: When studying a classic game by GMHikaru or Carlsen, you can jump to any critical position instantly. The board will set it up for you with perfect accuracy, enabling deep multi-dimensional analysis.

When studying a classic game by GMHikaru or Carlsen, you can jump to any critical position instantly. The board will set it up for you with perfect accuracy, enabling deep multi-dimensional analysis. Personalized Endgame Studio: Import any complex endgame from platforms like Chess.com or Lichess, and the board sets it up in a second. Practice specific techniques (like rook endgames) repeatedly and explore subtle variations with ease. Seamless Online Play Experience:



Online Chess, Tangible & Immersive: When you match with an online opponent thousands of miles away, their moves are physically executed on your board. Witness kingside castling and queen promotions happen right before your eyes, creating a tangible presence that screen-based play cannot replicate.

When you match with an online opponent thousands of miles away, their moves are on your board. Witness kingside castling and queen promotions happen right before your eyes, creating a tangible presence that screen-based play cannot replicate. Remote OTB with Friends: Play a game with a friend who also has a Chessnut Move. It feels like you're at the same table, sharing a genuine over-the-board experience across any distance. Interactive Viewing & Entertainment: Bring the World Championship Home: Watch live broadcasts of major tournaments. Instead of staring at a 2D animation, Chessnut Move acts as your personal commentator, physically replicating every move made by the grandmasters in real time, allowing you to appreciate the battle in the most authentic way.

Watch live broadcasts of major tournaments. Instead of staring at a 2D animation, Chessnut Move acts as your personal commentator, physically replicating every move made by the grandmasters in real time, allowing you to appreciate the battle in the most authentic way. Engage with Chess Streamers: Watch your favorite chess streamer while your board syncs with their game. You can analyze lines on your physical board as the game progresses, transforming passive viewing into active participation. Modern Education & Social Interaction: Revolutionary Teaching Tool: For coaches, remotely assign exercises that automatically setup on the student's board. During lessons, the moving pieces capture the student's attention completely. For self-learners, the board syncs with video lessons, dramatically improving retention.

For coaches, remotely assign exercises that automatically setup on the student's board. During lessons, the moving pieces capture the student's attention completely. For self-learners, the board syncs with video lessons, dramatically improving retention. A Centerpiece for Social Gatherings: Chessnut Move is not just a training tool but a stunning piece of tech art. Its automated movements create a sense of ceremony and wonder, making it a fantastic centerpiece for family gatherings and social events, sparking conversations and joy.

The introduction of Chessnut Move marks a milestone in smart chess technology. By perfectly blending the ancient art of chess with cutting-edge innovation, it aims to open a gateway to the future of chess for millions of enthusiasts worldwide.

