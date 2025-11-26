Battery Materials Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities Lie in Lithium-ion Materials, with Major Expansion in Asia-Pacific and North America

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Materials Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Battery Material Market is expected to expand from USD 61.085 billion in 2025 to USD 82.251 billion in 2030, with a 6.13% CAGR.







The battery materials market is a pivotal segment of the energy storage industry, driven by the surging demand for secondary batteries in applications such as electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, medical devices, and submarines. The market is propelled by rising disposable incomes, increased investments in renewable energy, and the robust growth of the automotive sector, particularly EVs. However, the declining demand for primary batteries poses a challenge to overall market expansion.



This research examines current trends in demand, supply, and sales, alongside recent developments shaping the battery materials market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, detailing industry trends, policies, and regulations across geographical regions to equip stakeholders with insights into the regulatory framework and market dynamics.



Competitive intelligence identifies major industry players and their revenue contributions, derived from extensive secondary research, including industry association studies, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases, and journals. Market size for the overall sector and key segments was determined using bottom-up and top-down methodologies, validated with primary inputs from stakeholders in the global battery materials value chain. Comprehensive market engineering integrated data from diverse sources and proprietary datasets, employing data triangulation for accurate market breakdown and forecasting. Insights are presented through analytical narratives, charts, and graphics for efficient comprehension.

Growth Drivers



The rising adoption of secondary batteries, with global EV sales reaching 16 million units in 2024, significantly drives demand for materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Increasing disposable incomes, up 4% globally in 2024, fuel purchases of portable electronics and vehicles, boosting battery material needs. Investments in renewable energy, with USD 600 billion allocated globally in 2024, enhance demand for energy storage solutions. The automotive sector's growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where EV production rose 12% in 2024, further accelerates market expansion.



Restraints



The year-over-year decline in primary battery demand, down 5% in 2024, limits market growth as non-rechargeable applications wane. Supply chain constraints, including cobalt and lithium shortages, increase material costs by 8% in 2024. Regulatory pressures on mining practices in regions like Africa add operational challenges.

Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific commands a 45% market share in 2024, driven by China's EV production and USD 200 billion in renewable energy investments. North America follows with 30%, supported by U.S. EV incentives and battery manufacturing growth. Europe grows at a 10% CAGR, bolstered by EU green energy policies investing USD 150 billion in 2024.



This report equips industry experts with critical insights into market trends, regulatory landscapes, and competitive dynamics. It highlights opportunities in EV and renewable energy applications while addressing supply chain and primary battery challenges. The rigorous methodology, blending primary and secondary data, ensures reliable projections, enabling stakeholders to navigate complexities and prioritize investments in this essential energy storage sector.



Segmentation Analysis

Material: Lithium-ion battery materials dominate with a 65% share in 2024, driven by widespread adoption in EVs and electronics. Nickel and cobalt materials grow steadily for high-performance applications.

Lithium-ion battery materials dominate with a 65% share in 2024, driven by widespread adoption in EVs and electronics. Nickel and cobalt materials grow steadily for high-performance applications. Application: EVs lead, accounting for 50% of demand, followed by consumer electronics and energy storage systems.

EVs lead, accounting for 50% of demand, followed by consumer electronics and energy storage systems. End-User: Automotive holds the largest share, with renewable energy and medical devices expanding rapidly.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $61.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. BATTERY MATERIAL MARKET BY BATTERY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.3. Lead-Acid Batteries

5.4. Nickel-Metal Hydride

5.5. Sodium-Ion Batteries

5.6. Solid-State Batteries

5.7. Others



6. BATTERY MATERIAL MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cathode Materials

6.2.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

6.2.2. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

6.2.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate

6.2.4. Lithium Manganese Oxide

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Anode Materials

6.3.1. Graphite

6.3.2. Lithium Titanate

6.3.3. Silicon-based Materials

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Electrolyte

6.5. Separators

6.6. Other Battery Additives & Materials



7. BATTERY MATERIAL MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electric Vehicle & Hybrid EVs

7.3. Consumer Electronics

7.4. Industrial & Heavy Equipment

7.5. Energy Storage Systems

7.6. Others



8. BATTERY MATERIAL MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. By Battery Type

8.2.2. By Material Type

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. By Battery Type

8.3.2. By Material Type

8.3.3. By Application

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. By Battery Type

8.4.2. By Material Type

8.4.3. By Application

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Italy

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. By Battery Type

8.5.2. By Material Type

8.5.3. By Application

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. UAE

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia-Pacific

8.6.1. By Battery Type

8.6.2. By Material Type

8.6.3. By Application

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. South Korea

8.6.4.5. Taiwan

8.6.4.6. Others



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Umicore SA

10.2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.3. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.4. Showa Denlo Materials Co., Ltd.

10.5. Toray Industries, Inc

10.6. Dow Inc.

10.7. BASF SE

10.8. KUREHA CORPORATION

10.9. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd.

10.10. Johnson Matthey

10.11. LG Chem Ltd.

10.12. Albemarle Corporation

