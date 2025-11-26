AKVA group ASA: Completion of share buyback program

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") on 23 September 2025 where AKVA group announced that it had initiated a share buyback program for the repurchase of up to 60,000 shares.

From 24 November through 26 November the company bought 3,773 shares at an average price of NOK 89.71.

Since the share buyback program was initiated on 23 September 2025, AKVA group has bought a total of 60,000 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 93.75. A report of all the transactions relating to the buyback program, in a detailed and an aggregated form, is attached.

The Company has now completed its share buyback program. Following completion of the program, AKVA group owns 272,029 treasury shares, representing 0.74% of the Company's total number of shares and votes. Shares purchased under the program will be used for the share-based incentive scheme for the Company's senior management.

All transactions in the share buyback program are made available on the Company's ticker on newsweb.

SpareBank 1 Markets AS has managed and executed the share buyback program on behalf of the Company.

This information is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 26 November 2025

AKVA group ASA

