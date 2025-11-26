VisionWave Advances European Growth Plans on the Back of Solar Drone’s DB InfraGO AG PoC Success

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and RAMAT EFAL, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) today announced a major advancement in its European growth strategy. On the heels of Solar Drone’s successful 100-day Proof of Concept (“PoC”) with DB InfraGO AG, the Company has appointed Judit Nagypal to lead next phase commercial engagement and to accelerate potential deployment opportunities across Europe.

Ms. Nagypal, who is based in Munich, Germany, is also under consideration to join VisionWave’s Board of Directors, where she would help guide and expand the Company’s European strategic operations. In the interim, she will act as VisionWave’s dedicated European lead, overseeing all Solar Drone–DB InfraGO AG related opportunities.

Solar Drone recently completed a PoC with DB mindbox, the innovation platform of DB InfraGO AG. In an official letter, DB InfraGO AG confirmed the successful completion of the PoC and recommended Solar Drone to advance discussions with three interested departments:

Sky Operations

DB Services

DB Energie



The evaluation demonstrated the feasibility and effectiveness of Solar Drone’s automated cleaning technology c for large glass rooftops at major train stations, a long-standing maintenance challenge for DB InfraGO AG.

Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, stated:

“The successful DB InfraGO AG Proof of Concept is a meaningful commercial validation for Solar Drone and demonstrates the strength of our technology in one of Europe’s most demanding operational environments. Judit brings the regional insight and on-the-ground leadership needed to carry this opportunity forward across Europe.”

Shmuel Yannay, CEO of Solar Drone, commented:

“We appreciate the support from DB InfraGO AG throughout the PoC and welcome their recommendation to advance discussions with Sky Operations, DB Services, and DB Energie. Judit’s appointment gives us focused European leadership that will help accelerate these discussions and move us closer to potential deployment.”

Ms. Nagypal will coordinate directly with DB InfraGO AG’s designated departments, Solar Drone’s engineering team, and VisionWave’s strategic partners across the European Union.

A demonstration video of Solar Drone’s current capabilities can be viewed here:

https://vimeo.com/1137374516

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV)

VisionWave develops advanced airborne, RF-sensing, and AI-powered technologies serving the defense, homeland-security, and critical-infrastructure sectors. VisionWave’s mission is to enhance national-level safety, intelligence, and operational resilience through next-generation sensing and autonomous platforms.

About Solar Drone (BladeRanger)

Solar Drone develops industrial-grade drone-based solutions for grid maintenance, fire prevention, and solar-field optimization. The company’s proprietary payloads, AI analytics, and autonomous workflows are engineered to deliver safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations across large-scale energy and infrastructure environments. VisionWave has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Solar Drone Ltd., but the transaction has not closed and remains subject to numerous conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., potential integration of technologies, and any future business or commercial opportunities in Germany or elsewhere. In particular, there is no assurance the proposed acquisition will be completed on the contemplated timetable or at all. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “potential,” “anticipated,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

