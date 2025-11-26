DeFi Development Corp. Announces Open-Market Stock Purchases and Internal Equity Transfers by Executive Team

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced, as disclosed in recently filed Form 4 statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that members of its executive leadership team purchased additional shares of the Company’s common stock in open-market.

Executive Open-Market Purchases

Parker White, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Investment Officer, purchased $69,420 of DFDV common stock on November 25, 2025, representing a total of 10,044 shares, in open market transactions.

Daniel Kang, Chief Strategy Officer, purchased 4,200 shares of DFDV common stock on November 25, 2025, at a price of $6.90 per share, for a total investment of $28,980.

“These additional purchases reflect the strong conviction our leadership team has in the Company’s long-term strategy and in DFDV’s position as the leading Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury,” said Parker White, COO & CIO at DeFi Development Corp.

Transfers of Shares Between Affiliated Entities

Recent SEC filings also disclosed certain transfers of indirect beneficial ownership between affiliated entities. These transfers were administrative in nature, did not involve any open-market sales, and did not change the aggregate economic ownership of the parties involved.

The filings reported changes in indirect ownership resulting from the transfer of partnership units in SolSync Solutions Partnership, a general partnership in which both Parker White and Joseph Onorati hold interests. The transfer of units led to corresponding shifts in the indirect ownership of DFDV common stock and warrants previously held by the partnership, including allocations to Defi International Holding LLC, an entity managed by Mr. Onorati, in connection with the repayment of a loan between Mr. White and Mr. Onorati.



Additionally, DeFi Dev LLC, the LLC entity used to acquire a portion of the controlling interest from Blake Janover, distributed a portion of the shares to the relevant members. The shares were distributed based on pro-rata ownership within the LLC and do not reflect any changes in the underlying, pass-through ownership of the members.

Overall, these adjustments reflect internal realignments between existing ownership entities and have no impact on public-market share availability or aggregate ownership across the management team.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

