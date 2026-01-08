Mooncake Selects DeFi Development Corp.’s dfdvSOL Liquid Staking Token to Power Its Next-Generation 10xSOL Leveraged Market

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that Mooncake, a permissionless onchain leveraged token platform, has selected dfdvSOL, DFDV’s liquid staking token, as the underlying asset for its newly upgraded 10xSOL leveraged market.

This integration replaces legacy SOL with dfdvSOL as the core collateral and settlement asset, bringing staking yield, validator revenue, and institutional-grade treasury backing directly into one of Solana’s most advanced leverage and yield products.

Mooncake operates a unique dual-vault leveraged token system that splits the value of an underlying asset into two components:

A Leveraged Position that provides amplified price exposure

A Funding Position that earns funding fees in USD terms

Together, these two components always equal the full value of the underlying token, enabling leveraged exposure without liquidations while allowing capital providers to earn yield through funding markets. By upgrading the underlying asset of its 10xSOL market from SOL to dfdvSOL, Mooncake has transformed both sides of this system:

Leveraged token holders now gain exposure to SOL through a yield-bearing, validator-backed asset

now gain exposure to SOL through a yield-bearing, validator-backed asset Funding providers and LPs earn fees on top of an asset that itself accrues staking yield

earn fees on top of an asset that itself accrues staking yield Market capacity increases because dfdvSOL brings deeper liquidity and more efficient capital usage

because dfdvSOL brings deeper liquidity and more efficient capital usage Funding stability improves due to a more productive and lower-friction underlying token

Mooncake confirmed that users maintain the same 10x SOL exposure, with all leveraged tokens continuing to automatically rebalance. The upgrade strictly improves yield, stability, and scalability without changing the economic exposure.

The new 10xSOL market is now live on Mooncake: https://app.mooncake.fi/leverage/details?symbol=10xSOL-1.



About DeFi Development Corp.



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Mooncake



Mooncake is a permissionless onchain market for leveraged tokens and yield-bearing funding assets. The protocol uses a structured vault system that splits the value of any underlying crypto asset into two components: a leveraged position and a funding position. Leveraged positions provide amplified exposure to the price movements of an underlying asset without liquidation risk, while funding positions earn yield from the funding fees paid by leveraged traders. This design allows Mooncake to offer capital-efficient leverage alongside stable, yield-generating funding tokens in a single onchain system.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including concerning the warrant distribution; the anticipated record date and distribution date for the warrant; the anticipated gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants; the expected use of proceeds; the acceptance to trading of the warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the prices of the warrants; and the existence of a market for those warrants. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including market risks, trends and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

