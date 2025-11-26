Champion Safe Partners with Utah Department of Veteran and Military Affairs to Advance Suicide Prevention

As part of its commitment to this mission, Champion Safe Company recently donated 100 gun vaults to UDVMA.

Provo, UT, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand, has joined forces with the Utah Department of Veteran and Military Affairs (UDVMA) to strengthen suicide prevention within Utah’s military-connected communities. Built on shared values of service, integrity, and community support, the partnership aims to make a measurable difference for those who have served or are currently serving our nation.

Secure firearm storage plays an essential role in preventing suicide and reducing accidental harm. By helping families create safer home environments, secure storage tools—like personal gun vaults—support evidence-based strategies that save lives.

As part of its commitment to this mission, Champion Safe Company recently donated 100 gun vaults to UDVMA. This donation marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on reducing the number of veteran suicides in Utah.

"Our veterans and active-duty service members represent the best of our country. Partnering with UDVMA allows us to support them in a meaningful way—turning awareness into action and helping strengthen the families who stand behind them," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company.

Champion Safe Company and UDVMA encourage every veteran, active-duty service member, and family member to take the free suicide-prevention training available at LiveOnUtah.org . The military-focused playbooks provide practical tools to recognize warning signs, engage in difficult conversations, and connect others with essential support.

Scott Colagrossi, a 20-year Marine Corps veteran and current Business Development Manager for Champion Safe Company, emphasized the deeper purpose behind the collaboration. "This partnership is a commitment—one rooted in loyalty, responsibility, and service to one another. Through training, education, and safe-storage initiatives, we can stand shoulder to shoulder with Utah’s military community and help keep families safe and supported."

Kayle Smith, Suicide Prevention & Resiliency Program Manager at UDVMA, said the donation and collaboration reflect progress achieved through strong partnership. "Working with Champion Safe amplifies our outreach efforts and gives Utah’s military-connected community greater access to the tools and knowledge that prevent tragedies and strengthen families."

Individuals in crisis—or those concerned for a loved one—are encouraged to contact the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1, or by texting 838255 for immediate, confidential support.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

