Volatus Aerospace Closes $26,391,500 Bought Deal Public Offering and Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (“Volatus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: FLT; OTCQX: TAKOF; Frankfurt: ABB.F) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the “Public Offering”) and non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $26,391,500. Pursuant to the Public Offering, a total of 38,352,500 common voting shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) were sold at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, including an aggregate of 5,002,500 Common Shares issued as a result of the full exercise of the over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”). The Public Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and including Ventum Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity, and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

In addition, a total of 5,633,333 Common Shares were sold pursuant to the Private Placement, at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, to certain international strategic investors, including Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE:UMAC).

The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Public Offering (including the gross proceeds raised pursuant to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) in addition to an advisory fee of $22,374 (inclusive of HST). The Company also paid finder’s fees in the amount of $120,000 to certain persons who assisted the Company with the Private Placement.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Public Offering and the Private Placement for the development of the Company’s Mirabel Manufacturing Hub, research and development of drone technologies to support the defense sector, potential acquisitions related to the defense sector, capital expenditures and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more particularly described in the Company’s short form prospectus dated November 21, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

With more than a century of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative aerial solutions for intelligence, surveillance, and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Volatus provides a complete ecosystem of aerial services, including operations, equipment sales, training, and mission support, helping industries integrate aerial capabilities safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

For additional Information, please contact:

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

abhinav.singhvi@volatusaerospace.com

+1 833-865-2887

www.volatusaerospace.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the use of proceeds of the Public Offering and Private Placement. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs.

Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.