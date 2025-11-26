Digital Respiratory Devices Market Size to Reach $514.74 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Respiratory Devices Market Size and Growth Outlook

According to SNS Insider, the global Digital Respiratory Devices Market size was valued at $72.69 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $514.74 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 27.77% from 2025 to 2032.

Growth is fueled by increasing chronic respiratory disease prevalence, widespread adoption of sensor-enabled inhalers, integration of AI into respiratory diagnostics, and rapid expansion of home-based care.





The U.S. digital respiratory devices market is projected to grow from $25.90 billion in 2024 to $156.79 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.27% during the same period.

In the United States, strong investments from medtech innovators, telehealth leaders, and hospital networks are accelerating the shift toward digital respiratory care. Globally, rising adoption of remote monitoring, expanded insurance reimbursements, and national programs targeting asthma and COPD are strengthening the market’s growth trajectory.

Key Digital Respiratory Devices Companies Profiled in the Report

Philips Respironics

ResMed Inc.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare

Medtronic plc

Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

3M Health Care

AptarGroup Inc.

Cohero Health (Amiko Digital Health)

Propeller Health

Sensirion AG

Other key industry participants

Digital Respiratory Devices Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2024 $72.69 Billion Market Size by 2032 $514.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 27.77% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2024, the smart inhalers and nebulizers segment accounted for the largest market share in the digital respiratory device market, with 68.25% market share, owing to continuous application to manage chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD. Owing to increasing digitalization of healthcare and growing demand for consumer desire for self-monitoring tools, the Sensors and Apps segment is expected to grow fastest throughout the forecast years.

By Disease Indication

Due to the high global burden of COPD and the increasing geriatric population, the COPD segment held the largest share of the digital respiratory devices market in 2024, with a 54.2% market share. The asthma segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasting years due to its increasing prevalence around the globe, especially among children and young adults.

By Distribution Channel

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted led the digital respiratory devices market in 2024, with 70.2% market share, owing to the critical role of hospital pharmacies in the management of acute and chronic respiratory conditions in clinical settings. The fastest growth rate is expected from the retail pharmacy segment as end-use suppliers prefer retail pharmacies due to the convenience factor provided here and growing consumer preferences for innovative accessibility solutions.

By End-Use

The hospitals segment held the largest share of 46.12% of the digital respiratory devices market in 2024 as a large number of patients are admitted to hospitals for the treatment of moderate to severe respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. Homecare settings are expected to show the fastest growth in the digital respiratory devices market throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of remote monitoring and patient-centric care.

Regional Insights:

North America contributed to the 48.08% market share in 2024. The highest share of North America in the global digital respiratory devices market is attributed to high healthcare infrastructure, awareness about digital health technologies, and a high volume of chronic respiratory conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Due to rising healthcare spending, increasing patient awareness, and a rapidly growing geriatric population, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the digital respiratory devices market with a 28.74% CAGR.

Digital Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers

Sensors and Apps

By Disease Indication

Asthma

COPD

Other Diseases

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By End Use

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Other Settings

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 , Medtronic launched its Touch Surgery Live Stream platform, an innovative solution that allows for the real-time streaming of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgical procedures. Now available in more than 20 countries, the platform aims to transform surgical education by optimizing remote training opportunities for medical professionals globally.

, Medtronic launched its Touch Surgery Live Stream platform, an innovative solution that allows for the real-time streaming of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgical procedures. Now available in more than 20 countries, the platform aims to transform surgical education by optimizing remote training opportunities for medical professionals globally. In September 2024, ResMed, the world leader in sleep, respiratory care, and home healthcare technology, announced the release of new patient-focused innovations designed to enhance the therapy experience for people with sleep apnea. The new solutions feature digital wearable integration and generative AI to provide a more personalized and powerful sleep health experience, enabling better long-term outcomes.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE BURDEN & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the rising incidence of asthma, COPD, and respiratory disorders across major regions, enabling better estimation of device demand and patient population growth.

– helps you understand the rising incidence of asthma, COPD, and respiratory disorders across major regions, enabling better estimation of device demand and patient population growth. SMART INHALER & CONNECTED DEVICE ADOPTION INDEX – helps you track the penetration of Bluetooth-enabled inhalers, sensor-based add-ons, and integrated digital platforms, revealing technology readiness and adoption gaps across demographics.

– helps you track the penetration of Bluetooth-enabled inhalers, sensor-based add-ons, and integrated digital platforms, revealing technology readiness and adoption gaps across demographics. REMOTE MONITORING UTILIZATION SCORE – helps you identify regional disparities in digital respiratory monitoring—from North America’s high telehealth uptake to emerging markets’ gradual adoption—supporting investment decisions for digital care expansion.

– helps you identify regional disparities in digital respiratory monitoring—from North America’s high telehealth uptake to emerging markets’ gradual adoption—supporting investment decisions for digital care expansion. REIMBURSEMENT & HEALTHCARE SPENDING LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate the impact of insurance coverage, payer policies, and digital therapeutic reimbursement models on device affordability and market scalability across regions.

– helps you evaluate the impact of insurance coverage, payer policies, and digital therapeutic reimbursement models on device affordability and market scalability across regions. PATIENT ENGAGEMENT & COMPLIANCE TRACKING INSIGHTS – helps you assess how connected inhalers improve medication adherence, symptom tracking, and patient–clinician communication, offering insights into clinical performance and digital health ROI.

