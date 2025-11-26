DP World Grows Latin America Footprint With New Logistics Office in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has opened a new logistics office in Buenos Aires, reinforcing its long-standing presence in Argentina and expanding its logistics services across Latin America. The new office, which complements the company’s existing operations at Terminales Río de la Plata (TRP) in Puerto Nuevo, Buenos Aires, provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for importers and exporters nationwide.

DP World delivers a comprehensive suite of logistics services, including air and ocean freight (FCL and LCL), domestic container transport, pick-ups and deliveries, customs clearance, international cargo insurance, and access to both bonded and non-bonded warehousing. These capabilities enable more efficient cargo management and support companies seeking to optimize their international trade operations.

Gustavo A. Figuerola, CEO of DP World in Argentina, said: “Argentina is a key part of our regional growth strategy. With increasing demand for efficient, reliable logistics services, this new office allows us to better serve our customers, strengthen our local presence, and enhance Argentina’s connection to global trade.”

Recently, DP World achieved a major sustainability milestone through a partnership with Pampa Energía, increasing TRP’s renewable electricity use from 30% to 81%. By sourcing most of its energy from Pampa Energía’s wind farm, TRP has significantly reduced its carbon footprint – a key step toward DP World’s global decarbonization goals.

With a population exceeding 46 million and growing trade volumes, Argentina represents a dynamic and expanding logistics market. DP World’s investment in the new office underscores its commitment to supporting national economic development through agile, scalable, and cost-efficient logistics solutions tailored to customer needs.

The launch also advances DP World’s global logistics expansion strategy. Since 2023, the company has opened over 180 logistics offices worldwide – including 35 across the Americas – as part of its mission to build smarter, more connected supply chains.

Today, DP World’s regional footprint spans Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname, with continued growth planned through 2025 and beyond.

