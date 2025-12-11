DP World Advances Major Expansion at Caucedo as it Marks 22 Years of Operation in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World and the Government of the Dominican Republic continue to advance a new phase of expansion at the Port of Caucedo after signing a landmark agreement earlier this year. This expansion comes as DP World marks 22 years of operations in the country, with more than US$800 million invested to transform the country into one of the Caribbean’s most advanced logistics hubs.

Since beginning operations in 2003, DP World has nearly tripled capacity at Caucedo – from 900,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 2.25 million TEUs – while building a world-class logistics ecosystem powered by a Dominican workforce of more than 2,300 people. Today, Caucedo is a strategic gateway connecting the Caribbean with major trade corridors across the Americas and the world.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), DP World and the government will expand the port and its adjacent Free Trade Zone, significantly increasing TEU handling capacity and development-ready land for nearshoring, logistics, and manufacturing. The initiative is expected to attract billions in new investment and create thousands of jobs.

Manuel Martinez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: “For more than two decades, DP World has been at the heart of the Dominican Republic’s economic transformation. Our investments, our people, and our partnerships have strengthened the country’s role as a leading logistics platform for the Americas. As we begin the next phase of expansion, we remain committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and opportunities that benefit our customers, communities, and the national economy.”

Two Decades of Expansion and Operational Excellence

DP World has continually strengthened Caucedo’s competitiveness through upgrades to infrastructure, technology, and equipment. Key achievements include:

Capacity expansion to 2.25 million TEUs, with 1.7 million TEU handled in 2024,

Electrification of terminal equipment, including 11 fully electric ship-to-shore cranes and internal transfer vehicles,

A modern, efficient yard supported by 35 rubber-tired gantry cranes,

Integrated multimodal offerings, from logistics and warehousing to freight forwarding and customs services.

Integrated Logistics Expansion Strengthens National Competitiveness

DP World now operates a diversified logistics ecosystem, providing seamless regional and global connectivity. Key components include:

Direct integration with the Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub, enabling faster multimodal connectivity

New logistics and freight forwarding facilities in Panama, improving end-to-end service offerings,

Strong performance in the Caucedo Economic Zone, which saw a 39% increase in occupancy, driven by growth in manufacturing and distribution activity.



Together, these multimodal capabilities reinforce Caucedo’s role as a strategic gateway connecting Caribbean trade with the U.S., Central America, South America, and global markets.

Sustainability and Community Investment

DP World has committed more than US$31 million to reduce emissions and increase renewable energy usage, with targets of 70% renewable energy by 2030 and net-zero operations by 2050. Ongoing initiatives include:

Replacement of 36 diesel ITVs with electric models

Hybridization of RTG cranes, reducing diesel consumption by 40%

DP World has also invested US$1.6 million in community programs since 2020, supporting education, environmental conservation, and local development. Key programs include:

Visión Futuro, supporting youth development in Boca Chica (7,699 beneficiaries by end of 2025)

Fondo de Agua Santo Domingo, restoring the Brujuelas River micro-basin (32,500+ trees planted)

Verde Profundo Foundation, focused on mangrove restoration (400 seedlings planted)



For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.