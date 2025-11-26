Digital Biomarkers Market Led by Wearables and Mobile Applications Set to see Over 20% CAGR through 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India – November 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the latest reports show that the digital biomarkers market is valued at USD 4.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 10.81 billion by 2030, advancing at a 19.91% CAGR. This growth is supported by rising investment in wearable health technologies, increasing demand for real-time patient monitoring, and the maturation of digital therapeutics. Healthcare providers and biopharma companies are increasingly embracing digital biomarkers to enable better patient stratification, generate richer trial datasets, and support preventative healthcare models. Continuous data streams ranging from heart rate variability to gait dynamics are being used to anticipate disease progression, detect exacerbations, and optimize individualized treatments.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America dominates the digital biomarkers market, powered by its strong technology ecosystem, favorable regulatory landscape, and widespread use of consumer wearables. High adoption of connected health platforms, robust R&D funding, and direct integration with clinical trial operations solidify the region’s leadership.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region over the next several years, driven by growing smartphone penetration, increasing remote care adoption, and supportive digital health regulation in key markets such as China and India. Governments and private players are investing heavily in digital health as a component of health system modernization.



Emerging Key Trends

AI & Machine Learning for Continuous Digital Endpoints:

Complex data from wearable sensors is now being processed via AI to extract digital biomarkers that correlate with clinical outcomes, such as neurological decline, metabolic risk, and cardiovascular stress. These advances reshape both clinical trials and real-world patient management.

Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) Adoption:

The shift toward decentralized and hybrid trial models is pushing sponsors to rely more on remote data capture. Digital biomarkers collected from patients in their own environments reduce reliance on site measurements, cut patient burden, and support more continuous, real-world monitoring.

Segmentation Insights

By Component

Data Collection Tools

Data Integration & Analytics Platforms

By Data Source:

Wearables

Mobile Applications

Sensors

Implantables

Others

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others

By Clinical Practice



Monitoring Digital Biomarkers

Diagnostic Digital Biomarkers

Predictive & Prognostic Digital Biomarkers

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Providers

Payers & Employers

Others

By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competition Outlook

The digital biomarkers market is moderately consolidated and dynamic. Key players include wearable device manufacturers, AI-driven analytics firms, and digital health platforms:

Major Companies in the Digital Biomarkers Include:

ActiGraph

Fitbit Health Solutions

Biogen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Huma

