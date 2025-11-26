WEEX Announced Its Auto Earn Product, Delivering High Yields and Seamless Earning for All Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEEX is pleased to announce the immediate availability of WEEX Auto Earn , our optimized Crypto Earn product. This tool is engineered to deliver competitive market-leading yields through an exceptionally effortless process, helping users generate stable crypto income. A distinct advantage of Auto Earn is its accessibility: users can start earning automatically with a minimum of just 0.01 USDT, utilizing their existing Futures balance without the necessity of manual transfers or lock-ups. This feature ensures your assets remain productive, particularly during periods of market uncertainty.





The cryptocurrency market is currently characterized by a rising user demand for reliable, stable methods of generating crypto income, especially amidst recent price volatility across major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. In recognition of this evolving landscape, and the critical need to make idle digital assets productive, WEEX is dedicated to providing high-utility financial tools.

What Makes WEEX Auto Earn Different

Among various crypto earning tools such as AI trading, staking, liquidity mining and CeFi auto earn products, WEEX Auto Earn offers a simple, flexible, and secure way to grow your USDT without locking funds or going through tedious verification process. Users can deposit or withdraw anytime with zero penalties while still enjoying daily yields, making it ideal for hands-off crypto income. Earnings apply across Spot, Funds, and Futures accounts (excluding trial funds), no complicated transfers needed. Daily returns are transparently displayed in the Funds account transaction history for real-time tracking.

Backed by WEEX’s custody and risk-control systems, Auto Earn ensures asset safety while delivering stable, predictable income. New users can unlock an exclusive APR of up to 100% for the first 100 USDT, while regular users benefit from consistently competitive rates. For anyone seeking the best crypto income option in 2025, WEEX Auto Earn combines attractive returns, ease of use, and institutional-grade security — all without the complexity of DeFi.

In short, WEEX Auto Earn turns idle USDT into effortless, steady, and low-risk daily income — automatically.

Yield Comparison with Other Crypto Earn Products

When choosing the best Crypto Earn product, what matters most is the yield structure (APR) and investment accessibility. Below is a clear side-by-side comparison of how WEEX performs across some key dimensions with other leading exchanges.





Based on the comparison, WEEX Auto Earn stands out as the most flexible and user-friendly automatic income product among major exchanges. Unlike the others, which require manual subscriptions and offer lower or tiered APRs, WEEX provides a base 3.5% rate with exceptionally high promotional APRs—100% for new users (0–100 USDT) and 13% for existing users (0–200 USDT). WEEX also supports a much lower entry threshold of just 0.01 USDT, making it accessible to all user segments. Its auto-distribution mechanism requires no subscription, allowing earnings to accrue seamlessly across Funding, Contract, and Spot account balances, no transfers needed.

Strengthening the WEEX Ecosystem: Secure and Seamless OTC On-Ramp for Auto Earn Users

WEEX offers a seamless OTC (Over-the-Counter) trading feature, providing a hassle-free on-ramp and off-ramp experience for users. With flexible payment options, including third-party wallets and credit cards, users can easily convert their fiat to crypto and vice versa, ensuring smooth and instant transactions. The platform's simple, intuitive interface and direct integration with OSL Pay make it a reliable choice for both new and experienced traders. Whether you’re looking to quickly enter or exit the crypto market, WEEX OTC ensures a fast, secure, and efficient process, enabling users to manage their digital assets with ease.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 6.2 million users across more than 130 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,200 trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund is designed to enhance asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and access a more efficient trading experience.

