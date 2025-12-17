WEEX Launches Global AI Trading Hackathon with $880,000 Prize Pool Including a Bentley for Champion, Registration Gaining Strong Momentum

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEEX Labs, an affiliate of WEEX, a leading crypto exchange serving more than 6.2 million users across 130+ countries, has officially launched its global AI trading hackathon, AI Wars: WEEX Alpha Awakens. Featuring a total prize pool of $880,000 — including a Bentley Bentayga S awarded to the champion — the competition has already seen strong early registration, with over 300 participants signed up and more than 50 teams preparing to compete at the time of writing, underscoring the growing momentum behind AI-driven crypto trading.





The arena is open — step in and prove your intelligence where it matters!

Unprecedented Rewards: $880,000 at Stake with Bentley for Champion

What sets AI Wars: WEEX Alpha Awakens apart is its unprecedented reward structure. With a total prize pool of $880,000, this event stands as one of the most lucrative AI trading competitions ever launched in the crypto industry. The champion will take home a Bentley Bentayga S, a performance machine valued at approximately half a million dollars, symbolizing precision and control — the very qualities winning teams must demonstrate in live markets. Additional token rewards and sponsor prizes ensure that high-performing teams across multiple categories are recognized, including those that deliver exceptional strategy design, innovative modeling approaches, or outstanding community resonance.

Ultimate glory belongs to the smartest mind!

Unmatched Alliances: A Global Partnership Network for Unprecedented Influence

WEEX Labs has formed a strong network of partners for this unprecedented global AI trading hackaton, including sponsorship from Alibaba Cloud and an official partnership with DoraHacks. The event is further supported by a diverse ecosystem of AI and cloud technology collaborators such as ImagineArt, ForU AI, BitDoctor.ai, OptimAI, CLS (MM), AWS, and Cryptocopy. Media coverage is provided by leading industry outlets BlockTempo and MPost, strengthening the event’s reach across the Web3 community. Together, these partners provide vital technical resources, ecosystem connectivity, and global visibility—ensuring that AI Wars becomes a truly world-class competition that empowers innovators and accelerates breakthroughs in AI-driven trading.





AI Wars: WEEX Alpha Awakens — The Ultimate Global AI Trading Showdown

AI Wars: WEEX Alpha Awakens launches a high-stakes journey for the world’s most ambitious AI builders, beginning with pre-registration now through December 30, followed by a 20-day online Pre-Season in early January, and culminating in the 17-day Finals in Dubai in late February. Leading up to the Finals, live workshops across major cities in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS region will bring together top AI researchers, quant teams, and algorithmic traders to share insights, sharpen strategies, and showcase their strengths before entering the real battle.





Throughout the competition, teams can climb the leaderboard through fast-paced side challenges, including Human-vs-AI flash duels, extreme leverage survival tests, and precision strategy sniper missions — each designed to push creativity, risk management, and algorithmic skill to the limit. Everything climaxes at the Live Finals, where each of the finalists trade with 10,000 USDT real capital amid real market volatility in front of a global audience, where every decision counts, every drawdown matters, and only the sharpest, smartest, and most resilient teams will rise to claim their place among the world’s AI trading alphas.

Powered by AI. Win with WEEX. WEEX Alpha Awakens!

AI Wars: WEEX Alpha Awakens is more than a competition — it is a global stage where innovation, strategy, and algorithmic mastery converge. From pre-registration to the live Finals in Dubai, participants will navigate real market volatility, tackle extreme challenges, and showcase their AI trading prowess for unprecedented rewards. With $880,000 in prizes, $WXT incentives, a Bentley Bentayga S for the champion, and the backing of industry-leading partners, this event reinforces WEEX’s strategic vision to lead in AI-driven trading, expand its global influence, and cultivate a cutting-edge community of innovators. The arena is open — WEEX calls on ambitious teams worldwide to join, compete, and shape the next era of AI-powered crypto trading.

About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has developed into a global crypto exchange with over 6.2 million users across more than 150 countries. The platform emphasizes security, liquidity, and usability, providing over 1,200 spot trading pairs and offering up to 400x leverage in crypto futures trading. In addition to traditional spot and derivatives markets, WEEX is expanding rapidly in the AI era — delivering real-time AI news, empowering users with AI trading tools, and exploring innovative trade-to-earn models that make intelligent trading more accessible to everyone. Its 1,000 BTC Protection Fund further strengthens asset safety and transparency, while features such as copy trading and advanced trading tools allow users to follow professional traders and experience a more efficient, intelligent trading journey.