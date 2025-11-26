Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, November 26, 2025

Announcement no. 284

Updated financial calendar 2025 and 2026

The date for the publication of the Interim Report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025 has been changed from today, November 26, 2025, to November 28, 2025. The change is due to the fact that the company is awaiting clarification of matters to be communicated simultaneously with the Interim Report.

November 28, 2025 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025 November 28, 2025 Holding of the extraordinary general meeting March 23, 2026 Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting March 31, 2026 Annual Report 2025 March 31, 2026 Expected date for convening the annual general meeting. April 30, 2026 Holding of the annual general meeting. May 29, 2026 Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2026. August 31, 2026 Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026. November 30, 2026 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2026.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board