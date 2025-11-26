BI DeFi Announces New Web3 Yield Platform Update Following Reports of a Major $15B Bitcoin Security Breach

London, UK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BI DeFi has issued a timely announcement in response to widespread reports claiming that a U.S. quantum research team may have breached Bitcoin wallets belonging to several major institutions — potentially affecting more than $15 billion in crypto assets.

Although the reports remain unverified, the global crypto market reacted instantly. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all experienced sharp price swings, fueling renewed concerns about digital asset security and the resilience of current encryption standards.





As fear and uncertainty grow, BI DeFi is officially launching a new upgrade to its Web3 yield platform, aimed at providing stable, automated, and beginner-friendly earning tools for users seeking predictable income during market turbulence.

BI DeFi Announces Its Latest Web3 Earning Platform Upgrade

BI DeFi confirmed today that the company has released a new version of its automated digital asset yield system, now available through its mobile application. This upgrade enhances security layers, simplifies asset management, and improves daily yield tracking — making it easier for both new and experienced users to earn steady digital rewards without engaging in high-risk trading.



BI DeFi offers new users a free introductory contract worth $17, with daily yields of $0.60.

A BI DeFi spokesperson stated:

“With global concerns around crypto security rising, we believe users deserve a safe, transparent, and stable way to benefit from digital assets. Our new platform upgrade focuses on simplicity, regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainability.”

Key Advantages of BI DeFi’s Newly Updated Platform

Fully Compliant and Transparent

BI DeFi maintains open, auditable systems to build long-term user trust.

Strengthened Security Architecture

The latest update includes enhanced multi-layer protection using offline cold storage, McAfee® infrastructure, and Cloudflare® network defence.

Supports Leading Cryptocurrencies

BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, USDT, LTC, USDC, and others are fully supported for deposits and settlements.

Automated Daily Earnings

Users receive stable, predictable daily yields directly into their accounts — ideal for investors seeking consistent passive income in uncertain markets.

Sustainable Green Energy Operations

BI DeFi’s digital infrastructure is powered by clean and renewable energy sources across multiple regions.

Partner & Affiliate Rewards

Users can earn significant long-term commissions, with rewards reaching up to $50,000 for top referrers.

How to Start Earning With BI DeFi’s New Platform Upgrade

Register

Sign up on the official website and instantly receive a $17 welcome bonus. Select a Plan

Choose a yield plan suited to your financial needs. Start Earning Automatically

Earnings are credited every 24 hours. Your principal is fully released once the plan matures.

Popular BI DeFi Yield Plans

$100 • 2 Days • Daily Yield: $4 • Total: $108





$500 • 6 Days • Daily Yield: $6.5 • Total: $539





$1,000 • 10 Days • Daily Yield: $13.3 • Total: $1,133





$5,000 • 20 Days • Daily Yield: $73.5 • Total: $6,470





$10,000 • 30 Days • Daily Yield: $161 • Total: $14,830





About BI DeFi

BI DeFi is a digital asset yield platform committed to a green, smart, open, and sustainable Web3 ecosystem. With over 2 million users across 180+ countries, the company operates renewable-energy-powered data facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and more.

The company’s newly upgraded platform allows users to monitor daily earnings, manage yield plans, and access support directly through the mobile app — offering a simplified and accessible gateway into Web3 earning systems.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.