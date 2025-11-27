BI DeFi Launches New AI and Web3 Mobile App, Allowing Anyone to Earn BTC and XRP.

London, UK, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving in the US, amidst the trend of deep integration between AI and Web3, several industry experts pointed out at recent forums that with the continuous breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the increasing maturity of the blockchain (Web3) ecosystem, their combination is gradually becoming an important direction in the global technology field. "AI + Web3" builds upon the decentralization, transparency, and security provided by blockchain, introducing the analytical and automated capabilities of artificial intelligence to construct a more efficient and trustworthy digital application system.





Against this backdrop, BI DeFi launched a new smart Web3 mobile application, marking a significant step forward in making digital asset yields accessible to ordinary users. The platform now allows anyone—even complete novices—to activate reward contracts and earn digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and XRP directly through their smartphones, without requiring any specialized equipment or technical knowledge, and to benefit from automated digital asset rewards.

Through this application, users can view their earnings progress, manage contracts, and adjust basic settings in real time on their mobile phones. Whether commuting, having lunch, or traveling, the yield system runs automatically in the background, providing continuous earnings without any additional effort.

A representative from the platform stated that the purpose of launching the mobile application is to allow users unfamiliar with digital assets to smoothly enter the crypto finance field, making computing power earnings easier to obtain and use, rather than just a professional domain.

About BI DeFi

BI DeFi is a global decentralized yield platform. Adhering to the core principles of "green, intelligent, open, and sustainable," the platform is committed to leading a global blockchain energy revolution. Through innovative cloud computing architecture and decentralized finance technology, it drives the development of an efficient and low-carbon computing ecosystem.

Currently, the platform serves over 2 million users in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide, dedicated to providing convenient and scalable digital asset services. The platform has established efficient and stable data centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and other locations.

Key Advantages of the BI DeFi Platform

Legal, Compliant, and Transparent:

BI DeFi is headquartered in the UK and strictly adheres to local and international financial regulations. All processes are completely transparent, aiming to build long-term trust.

Secure and Reliable: Offline cold wallet protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. Protect your funds and information.

Supports Multiple Cryptocurrencies:

Supports major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, USDC, DOGE, SOL, LTC, and USDT.

Stable Daily Earnings

Daily computing power earnings are automatically settled into your account and can be securely withdrawn at any time, ideal for users seeking stable passive income.

Sustainable Green Energy

BI DeFi's data centers operate using clean and renewable energy, providing efficient computing power while helping to reduce overall carbon emissions in the blockchain industry.

Partner Program

By joining BI DeFi's affiliate program, users can earn up to $50,000 in rewards, providing additional opportunities to increase passive income in the long term.

How to Join BI DeFi and Earn Earnings?

Register

Use your email and create an account. You will receive a $17 reward upon successful registration.

Choose a suitable plan

Select a suitable contract and start earning daily profits.

After purchasing a contract,

the system will automatically allocate computing power, and profits will be automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. The principal will be automatically returned upon contract expiration.

BI DeFi Popular Yield Plans

Investment Amount: $100 | Term: 2 days | Daily Yield: $4 | Total Yield: $100 + $8

Investment Amount: $500 | Term: 6 days | Daily Yield: $6.5 | Total Yield: $500 + $39

Investment Amount: $1,000 | Term: 10 days | Daily Yield: $13.3 | Total Yield: $1,000 + $133

Investment Amount: $5,000 | Term: 20 days | Daily Yield: $73.5 | Total Yield: $5,000 + $1,470

Investment Amount: $10,000 | Term: 30 days | Daily Yield: $161 | Total Yield: $10,000 + $4,830

For more details, please visit the official website: https://bidefi.com/

Official Email: info@bidefi.com

(Click here to download the BI DeFi application)

Summary

With The continuous integration of Web3 technology and intelligent systems is profoundly changing the way the crypto industry operates. BI DeFi's new applications, through automated processes and transparent mechanisms, significantly lower the barrier to entry for users participating in digital asset services. Users can manage contracts and returns anytime, anywhere with just a mobile phone.

Through this more open and shared model, BI DeFi is creating a more convenient and trustworthy digital asset experience for users worldwide, and continues to create greater value for all users.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.