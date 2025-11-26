SKIDOS and Rovio Reimagine Angry Birds to Help Young Kids Learn Emotions Through Story and Play

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKIDOS, one of the leading platforms for inclusive gamified learning, announced in June an exclusive partnership with Rovio, the creators of the globally beloved Angry Birds franchise. In a deal brokered by IMG Licensing, the two companies are launching a new suite of educational mini-games designed to spark emotional intelligence and inspire creative expression in children aged 4–7.

Now available on the SKIDOS platform, the new Angry Birds-themed learning games bring Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the flock into an engaging educational experience that helps young children explore five core emotions: anger, sadness, surprise, happiness, and fear. Through interactive activities like aligning catapults, tapping objects, and solving story-based puzzles, the games promote logical thinking and emotional awareness. Key features such as the Color Blast Island for creative expression ensure a balanced blend of imagination, action, and learning.

Each game has been thoughtfully designed with accessibility in mind, integrating voice-over support, simplified navigation, sensory-friendly visuals, and intuitive touch controls to engage neurodiverse learners, including those with ADHD, ASD, and dyslexia.

“At SKIDOS, our mission has always been to make screen time developmentally rich,” said Aditya Prakash , Founder and CEO of SKIDOS. “This collaboration with Rovio indicates our commitment to designing content that supports the whole child, academically, socially, and emotionally. Angry Birds brings a level of universal appeal and familiarity that makes this new learning journey exciting for children and reassuring for parents. We're happy to offer a fun, inclusive learning experience that adapts to how each child learns and grows.”

“Our partnership with Rovio is a natural synergy blending the global appeal of the Angry Birds universe with SKIDOS’s strength in inclusive, gamified learning,” said Prashaant Lunawatt, COO & Head of Strategic Partnerships of SKIDOS. “This collaboration goes beyond brand alignment; it’s a mission to transform screen time into meaningful, joyful learning. Together, we’ve created an engaging and accessible platform that supports children’s growth, academically, socially, and emotionally.”

“We’re excited to see Angry Birds take on the role of educational companions,” said Katri Chacona, Head of Brand Licensing at Rovio. “This partnership with SKIDOS brings together our characters' humour and energy with a purposeful, inclusive learning environment. It’s a fresh way to introduce younger audiences to the Angry Birds world while supporting emotional and cognitive development.”

The Angry Birds learning games are now available globally via the SKIDOS app and platform.

To play, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/skidos-learning-games-for-kids/id1483744837

About SKIDOS

SKIDOS is dedicated to creating innovative educational solutions that inspire learning and foster academic success. With a collection of 1000+ activities built by a team of passionate educators and technologists, Team SKIDOS strives to make screen time into active learning time for kids and instil curiosity and creativity in them. For more information, please visit https://skidos.com/

About ROVIO

Rovio Entertainment Ltd. is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Barcelona (Spain), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games. Most of the employees are based in Finland, where Rovio is headquartered. Rovio is owned by SEGA.

