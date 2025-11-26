Regulated Information

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 26, 2025

Sodexo: Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 17, 2025 to November 21, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 17/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,654 46.7641 XPAR 17/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 26,482 46.7302 CEUX 17/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,521 46.7412 TQEX 17/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,223 46.7804 AQEU 18/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 44,071 46.1789 CEUX 18/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,061 46.1980 XPAR 18/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,939 46.2400 TQEX 18/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,471 46.2719 AQEU 19/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,724 46.5135 CEUX 19/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 13,990 46.4747 XPAR 19/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,470 46.4992 TQEX 19/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,023 46.5466 AQEU 20/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 698 46.7133 AQEU 20/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 20,483 46.6018 CEUX 20/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,050 46.6436 TQEX 20/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,347 46.6265 XPAR 21/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,526 46.8221 CEUX 21/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,380 46.7993 XPAR 21/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,702 46.8140 AQEU 21/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,956 46.8263 TQEX Total 215,771 46.5336

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries

80 million consumers served daily

8.3 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at October 22, 2025)





