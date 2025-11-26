Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 17, 2025 to November 21, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
17/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122018,65446.7641XPAR
17/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122026,48246.7302CEUX
17/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,52146.7412TQEX
17/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,22346.7804AQEU
18/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122044,07146.1789CEUX
18/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122014,06146.1980XPAR
18/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203,93946.2400TQEX
18/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,47146.2719AQEU
19/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122016,72446.5135CEUX
19/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122013,99046.4747XPAR
19/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,47046.4992TQEX
19/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,02346.5466AQEU
20/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122069846.7133AQEU
20/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122020,48346.6018CEUX
20/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203,05046.6436TQEX
20/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212208,34746.6265XPAR
21/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122012,52646.8221CEUX
21/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122017,38046.7993XPAR
21/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,70246.8140AQEU
21/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212204,95646.8263TQEX
      
  Total215,77146.5336 
      

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025
    consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 8.3 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at October 22, 2025)


