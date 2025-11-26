Humanoid Robot Market to Grow at 42.8% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Humanoid Robot: Applications Verticals and Global Markets” is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2025 to $11 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for humanoid robots, focusing on commercially deployed hardware solutions. It segments the market by robot type (wheeled and bipedal), industry verticals such as automotive, healthcare, logistics, and retail, and the geographic regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

It also includes revenue estimates, growth forecasts, and CAGRs, while examining emerging technologies and the vendor landscape, and profiling leading companies to highlight real-world adoption and market momentum.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Breakthroughs in AI and Machine Learning: Recent advances in AI and ML have made humanoid robots smarter and more adaptable. They can now understand speech, recognize emotions, and learn from experience, making them more effective in dynamic environments.

Labor Shortages in Key Industries: Industries like manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture are facing shortages in skilled workers. Humanoid robots help fill these roles by performing repetitive, dangerous, or physically demanding tasks, ensuring continuity and productivity.

Rising Demand for Robots in Healthcare and Education: In healthcare, robots assist with patient care, rehabilitation, and companionship. In education, they support interactive learning, help children with special needs, and provide personalized tutoring.

Use of Robots in Caring for the Elderly: With the world’s increasingly aging population, humanoid robots are increasingly used to support elderly individuals by helping with daily tasks, monitoring health, and providing emotional companionship, thereby reducing the burden on caregivers.

Logistics and Warehousing: Humanoid robots are increasingly used in logistics applications due to their ability to navigate human-designed spaces. They assist in sorting, packing, and transporting goods, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Disaster Response and Emergency Applications: In emergencies, humanoid robots can operate in hazardous areas to search for survivors, deliver aid, and perform rescue tasks, thereby minimizing risks to human responders and speeding up recovery efforts.

Use of Robots in Entertainment and Sports: Robots are being used in theme parks, live shows, and sports training to entertain and engage audiences. Their human-like movements and interactive capabilities make them appealing in creative and recreational settings.

Report Synopsis

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global humanoid robot market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2024 and will reach $11 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 42.8% from 2025 to 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Breakthroughs in AI and ML.

Integration of robots in manufacturing.

Labor shortages in key industries.

Demand for robots in healthcare and education.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Challenges include- the high costs of development and deployment, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Opportunities include- eldercare and aging demographics, increased use in logistics and warehousing, disaster response applications, and demand in entertainment and sports.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by type, industry vertical, and region.

Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?

The bipedal humanoid robot segment will continue to grow at a high growth rate through 2030 due to these robots’ unique ability to operate in human-designed environments like multi-story buildings and navigate obstacles that limit wheeled alternatives. Their versatility across commercial, logistics, and service applications, combined with advances in AI and manipulation capabilities, positions bipedal robots as the primary market growth driver.

Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific leads in global demand for humanoid robots, driven by China's aggressive commercialization strategy backed by government funding and integrated domestic supply chains that enable competitive mass production. This combination of state support, cost advantages, and rapid scaling positions the region as the dominant market for humanoid robot adoption.

Market leaders include:

AGILITY ROBOTICS

APPTRONIK

BEOMNI AI

ENGINEERED ARTS LTD.

EZ-ROBOT

FIGURE

FOURIER

HAJIME RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD.

HANGZHOU YUSHU TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

LEJU (SHENZHEN) ROBOTICS CO. LTD.

MACCO ROBOTICS

NEURA ROBOTICS GMBH

SANBOT INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP. LTD.

WOWWEE GROUP LTD.

ZHIYUAN INNOVATION (SHANGHAI) TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

