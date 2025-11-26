TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

Dan Boehle, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on December 2nd at the Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton, FL, with a presentation at 8:50am Eastern Time, and

Edwin Roks, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Boehle will participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on December 3rd and 4th at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

