Dental Expert Dr. Kelvin Jung Highlights Fluoride Guidelines for Kids in HelloNation Magazine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do parents need to know about fluoride and its role in children’s dental health? In a HelloNation article , Dr. Kelvin Jung, DMD, of Q Dental in Champaign City, Illinois, explains the importance of fluoride in strengthening young teeth, preventing cavities, and building lifelong oral health habits. His professional guidance helps parents make informed choices about fluoride use at home and through community sources.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that defends against tooth decay by strengthening enamel and helping to repair early signs of damage. Dr. Jung emphasizes that fluoride is especially beneficial during childhood, when teeth are still developing and more vulnerable to bacterial attacks from sugars and acids. Regular exposure to fluoride provides ongoing protection as kids grow and their dental needs change.

One of the most accessible sources of fluoride is drinking water. Many municipalities add fluoride to the public water supply, a practice supported by the American Dental Association and other health organizations. Dr. Jung encourages parents to check with their local water authority if they are unsure whether their tap water contains fluoride, especially since this baseline protection helps reduce cavities — particularly in children who may have limited access to other sources of dental care.

Toothpaste is another vital source of fluoride. Parents often wonder how much is safe to use, especially for younger children. Dr. Jung recommends a smear the size of a grain of rice for children under three and a pea-sized amount for children ages three to six. Supervision during brushing is key to ensuring kids spit out toothpaste rather than swallow it, preventing overexposure to fluoride.

Fluoride supports dental health well before permanent teeth emerge. Dr. Jung explains that early fluoride use can decrease the likelihood of cavities, reduce the need for future fillings, and set a strong foundation for a lifetime of healthy oral habits. Combined with routine brushing, regular dental visits, and healthy eating, fluoride becomes a valuable part of preventive care.

As always, consulting with a dentist is the best way to tailor fluoride use to a child’s specific needs. Dr. Jung advises that every child’s oral health situation is different, and a professional can help evaluate risk factors, recommend appropriate treatments, and monitor development over time.

The article, Fluoride for Kids: What Parents Need to Know , offers clear, expert-driven answers to common questions about fluoride and how it fits into a well-rounded dental care routine for children. Dr. Kelvin Jung’s advice helps parents protect their children’s smiles with confidence and clarity.

