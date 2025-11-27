Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Stockwik Förvaltning AB

The shareholders of Stockwik Förvaltning AB, 556294-7845, are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 22 December 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (CET) at Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå, Hamngatan 2 in Stockholm. Entry and registration begin at 10:30 a.m. (CET).

Notice of the general meeting is made at the request of ENDI Corp., which, following the completion of the directed new share issue and block trade announced by the company on 7 October 2025, owns 22.7 percent of all shares and votes in the company. Due to the ownership changes that have taken place in the company during the autumn, the nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2026 has not yet been constituted. Consequently, the nomination committee has not been involved in the proposed decisions that ENDI Corp. submits to the general meeting.

The board of directors has decided, pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 4 a of the Swedish Companies Act and the company’s articles of association, that shareholders shall have the right to exercise their voting rights by postal voting. Consequently, shareholders may choose to exercise their voting rights at the general meeting by attending in person, through a proxy or by postal voting.

VOTE AT THE GENERAL MEETING

Those who wish to exercise their voting rights at the general meeting shall:

- be entered as a shareholder in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on 12 December 2025 or, if the shares are registered in the name of a nominee, request that the nominee registers the shares for voting purposes in such time that the registration is completed by 16 December 2025; and

- give notice of attendance at the general meeting to the company in accordance with the instructions set out in the section “Notice of attendance for participating in person or through a proxy” or submit a postal vote in accordance with the instructions set out under the heading “Instructions for voting by post” in such time that the company receives the notice of attendance or postal vote by 16 December 2025, at the latest.

NOTICE OF ATTENDANCE FOR PARTICIPATING IN PERSON OR THROUGH A PROXY

Those who wish to participate at the general meeting in person shall give notice of attendance to the company no later than 16 December 2025 by post to Stockwik Förvaltning AB, Attn: “Extraordinary general meeting”, Frösundaviks allé 1, SE-169 70 Solna or via e-mail to info@stockwik.se.

The notice of attendance shall state name or company name, date of birth or corporate identification number, address, telephone number and, where relevant, the number of accompanying advisors (not more than two).

Those who do not wish to attend the general meeting in person or exercise their voting rights by postal voting may exercise their voting rights at the general meeting through a proxy in possession of a written, signed and dated proxy form. A proxy form issued by a legal entity must be accompanied by a copy of a certificate of registration or a corresponding document of authority for the legal entity.

To facilitate the registration at the general meeting, proxy forms, certificates of registration and other documents of authority should be submitted by post to Stockwik Förvaltning AB, Attn: “Extraordinary general meeting”, Frösundaviks allé 1, SE-169 70 Solna or via e-mail to info@stockwik.se in good time prior to the general meeting and preferably no later than 16 December 2025.

Please note that notice of attendance at the general meeting must be given even if a shareholder wishes to exercise its voting rights at the general meeting through a proxy. A submitted proxy form does not count as a notice of attendance at the general meeting.

A proxy form will be available on the company’s website, www.stockwik.se, no later than three weeks prior to the general meeting.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR VOTING BY POST

Those who wish to exercise their right to vote at the general meeting by submitting a postal vote shall use the postal voting form and follow the instructions that will be available on the company’s website, www.stockwik.se, no later than three weeks prior to the general meeting. The postal voting form must be submitted in such time that the company receives the postal vote no later than 16 December 2025. The completed and signed form shall be sent by post to Stockwik Förvaltning AB, Attn: “Extraordinary general meeting”, Frösundaviks allé 1, SE-169 70 Solna, or via e-mail to info@stockwik.se.

If a postal vote is submitted by proxy, a power of attorney and other authorisation documents must be enclosed with the postal voting form. If the proxy is issued by a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or other authorisation document shall be enclosed with the voting form. A proxy form will be available on the company’s website, www.stockwik.se, no later than three weeks prior to the general meeting.

Those who wish to withdraw a submitted postal vote and instead exercise their voting rights by participating at the general meeting in person or through a proxy must give notice thereof to the general meeting’s secretariat prior to the opening of the general meeting.

PROPOSED AGENDA

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Election of the chairman of the meeting

3. Preparation and approval of the voting register

4. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

5. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened

6. Approval of the agenda

7. Determination of the number of members of the board of directors

8. Determination of board fees

9. Election and dismissal of members of the board of directors

10. Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new share issues

11. Closing of the meeting

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Item 7: Determination of the number of members of the board of directors

ENDI Corp. proposes that the board of directors shall consist of four members without deputy members.

Item 8: Determination of board fees

ENDI Corp. proposes that for the period remaining until the next annual general meeting, proportional portions of a remuneration that on a twelve-month basis amounts to:

- SEK 258,750, shall be paid to each board member elected by a general meeting of the company,

- SEK 50,000, shall be paid to the chairman of the board’s audit committee (if the board has established such a committee),

- SEK 25,000, shall be paid to each other member of the board’s audit committee (if the board has established such a committee),

- SEK 50,000, shall be paid to the chairman of the board’s remuneration committee (if the board has established such a committee), and

- SEK 25,000, shall be paid to each other member of the board’s remuneration committee (if the board has established such a committee).

ENDI Corp. proposes that the decision shall replace the board remuneration resolved upon by the annual general meeting 2025 with respect to the period between the extraordinary general meeting and the close of the next annual general meeting. The proposal means that board remuneration resolved upon by the annual general meeting 2025 shall be paid for the period between the annual general meeting 2025 and the extraordinary general meeting.

Item 9: Election and dismissal of members of the board of directors

ENDI Corp. proposes that:

- Jørgen Beuchert and Anders Rothstein are elected as new board members for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting,

- Jørgen Beuchert is elected as new chairman of the board for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, and

- Rune Rinnan, Olof Nordberg, Oskar Lindström and Ulrika Malmberg Livijn are removed from their positions as board members.

The proposal means that the board shall consist of Jørgen Beuchert (chairman), Anders Lindqvist, Kristina Mackintosh and Anders Rothstein for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Information about the proposed new board members will be available on the company’s website, www.stockwik.se, no later than three weeks prior to the general meeting.

Item 10: Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new share issues

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting authorizes the board of directors to, on one or more occasions, during the period until the next annual general meeting, resolve on issues of shares and/or convertibles. The board of directors shall, when issuing shares and/or convertibles, have the right to deviate from the shareholders’ preferential rights and resolve that payment may be made in cash, through contribution in kind or by way of set-off or with other conditions.

The authorization shall be limited to cover such number of shares and/or convertibles that entail the issue of or conversion to in aggregate at most a number of shares corresponding to twenty (20) percent of the number of outstanding shares in the company at the time when the authorization is utilized for the first time.

The purpose of the authorization is to enable payment with the company’s own shares and/or convertibles in connection with acquisitions of companies or operations, including to settle any additional purchase prices, as well as to raise capital in an efficient and flexible manner.

The starting point for the issue price shall, in case of deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, be the market value of the share at the respective time of issue.

The authorization shall replace the remaining part of the share issue authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2025, of which 362,208 shares remain after the directed new share issue to ENDI Corp. resolved upon by the board of directors on 7 October 2025.

MAJORITY VOTE REQUIREMENT

A resolution in accordance with item 10 is valid only where supported by shareholders holding not less than two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast as well as the shares represented at the meeting.

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTES

As of the date of this notice, the total number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 7,211,041. The company holds no shares in treasury.

SHAREHOLDERS’ RIGHT TO REQUEST INFORMATION

The board of directors and the managing director shall, if any shareholder so requests and the board of directors believes that it can be done without significant harm to the company, provide information in respect of any circumstances which may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda.

AVAILABLE DOCUMENTS

Documentation that shall be kept available before the general meeting pursuant to the Swedish Companies Act will be available at the company’s office, Frösundaviks allé 1, SE-169 70 Solna and on the company’s website (www.stockwik.se). The documents will also be sent to the shareholders who request it and state their postal address. Such a request may be sent to Stockwik Förvaltning AB, Attn: “Extraordinary general meeting”, Frösundaviks allé 1, SE-169 70 Solna, or info@stockwik.se.

PERSONAL DATA

For more information on how personal data is processed in connection with the general meeting, please refer to the privacy notice that is available on Euroclear Sweden AB’s website (www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf).

This information constitutes information that Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on 27 November 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Urban Lindskog, President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

E-mail: info@stockwik.se

