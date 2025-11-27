Faraday Future management has signed off on the five-year business plan for the FF and FX brands and has submitted it to the Board for review

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced that with the first full batch of FX Super One parts about to arrive at the port, the Bridge Strategy is advancing into its next phase. Company management has submitted the signed-off five-year volume plan to the Board for final approval. The plan outlines a target of 400,000–500,000 cumulative units over the next five years, contingent upon securing the necessary financing, across the FF and FX brands and the broader Bridge Strategy.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding future FX production, delivery and sales, as well as FF and/or FX expansion to additional international markets, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to secure agreements with OEMs to sell FX vehicles in the UAE and elsewhere; the ability of OEMs and suppliers to timely delivery products and parts to the UAE; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale in the Middle East and elsewhere; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

