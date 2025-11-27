BingX Among the First Exchanges to List Monad (MON), Enabling Early Access for Users

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced that it is among the first exchanges worldwide to list Monad (MON) , a highly anticipated next-generation EVM token. This listing brings the trending new token directly to BingX’s global user base, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to offering timely access to up-and-coming projects.





MON is an Ethereum-compatible Layer-1 blockchain featuring support for 10,000 transactions per second and sub-second finality while maintaining low fees and high levels of scalability. These capabilities allow MON to accommodate more complex and higher-throughput applications than those typically feasible on earlier-generation EVM chains.

To commemorate the listing of MON, BingX has introduced a special campaign for users that engage with the token, rewarding users who deposit and trade with a potential share of the total prize pool of 50,000 USDT in value.

About BingX

