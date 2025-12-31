BingX to List Lighter (LIT), a High-Growth Decentralized Derivatives Protocol

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the listing of Lighter (LIT), expanding trading opportunities for its global user base with access to one of the most anticipated projects in the decentralized derivatives market. This move aligns with BingX’s strategy of delivering early access to promising tokens with strong investor backing and rising user demand.





Lighter is a decentralized perpetuals protocol built on Ethereum, featuring a fully verifiable on-chain order book via zk-rollup infrastructure. It enables high-throughput, low-latency order matching and liquidations while maintaining full transparency and non-custodial control. The protocol has attracted attention for its innovative user interaction and robust technical design.

To celebrate listing of Lighter, BingX is launching a listing carnival running from December 30, 2025, to January 6, 2026 (UTC+8), with $50,000 in LIT rewards. By participating in spot and futures trading missions, users can earn bonuses and unlock exclusive rewards.

The BingX Spot Trading suite has evolved into a one-stop hub for users seeking exposure to emerging crypto assets. BingX ensures global traders can access high potential projects quickly and seamlessly as market interest builds by providing timely listings and a comprehensive range of services.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.