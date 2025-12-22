BingX Kicks Off New Phase of BingX Shards with $200,000 Airdrop Prize Pool

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company , today kicks off a new phase of its BingX Shards rewards, introducing users new opportunities to claim airdrop rewards and win exclusive prizes. The $200,000 airdrop rewards, offered in both fixed-amount and shared prize pools, include gems and popular tokens, aiming to enrich users' portfolios and empower their crypto trading journeys.





During Christmas from December 23 to December 25, users will be able to redeem Shards for daily airdrops from the prize pool between 10:00 and 11:00 UTC, with a limited quota of 300 participants per session. The fixed-amount prize pool will allocate a set number of tokens for users to redeem directly with Shards. The other shared prize pool will be open for all participants to share from December 22, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Each user's share of the prize pool will be determined by the proportion of their Shards balance at the end of the campaign relative to all participants, meaning a higher Shards balance will earn a bigger share of the prize pool.

The BingX Shards system continues to play a pivotal role in delivering optimal user experience on the platform, offering innovative ways for users to engage and benefit from their activities. To further incentivize engagement and celebrate the holiday season, BingX will reward extra Shards to users who complete exclusive Christmas daily quests in spot trading. By reaching the required trading volume, users can win up to 30 Shards as the completion streak extends, enhancing their rewards potential.

