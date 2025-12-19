BingX Strengthens Listing FastTrack to Accelerate Web3 Project Listings and Growth

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has announced an update to its Listing FastTrack program, introducing a more transparent and flexible framework that simplifies how blockchain projects list and scale on the platform, with clear pricing, faster execution, and modular growth support.





This growth support includes assistance across:

Listing Services: Fast, streamlined token listings with clear timelines, transparent fees, and support for over 170 public blockchains.

Fast, streamlined token listings with clear timelines, transparent fees, and support for over 170 public blockchains. Platform Exposure Services: Direct access to BingX’s in-platform traffic and discovery channels to increase visibility among 40M+ active users.

Direct access to BingX’s in-platform traffic and discovery channels to increase visibility among 40M+ active users. Brand Promotion Services: Structured marketing and branding support to help projects build awareness and credibility at launch.

Structured marketing and branding support to help projects build awareness and credibility at launch. Value-Added Services: Optional growth tools and add-ons that enhance post-listing performance, user engagement, and long-term scalability.





Listing FastTrack is BingX’s streamlined listing portal that enables projects to complete reviews within expedited timeframes and launch within hours after approval, supporting more than 170 public blockchains. The latest update adds a fixed-price, fully transparent fee model and flexible combinations of listing, exposure, and brand promotion services, removing hidden costs and operational friction.

“Speed and transparency are critical for projects building in fast-moving markets,” said Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer at BingX. “With this update, Listing FastTrack gives teams clear expectations, efficient execution, and the flexibility to choose the support they need to grow within BingX's ecosystem of over 40 million users.”

To encourage early participation, BingX is offering a limited-time three-month promotional discount on Listing FastTrack services, with up to 30% off select bundled packages that combine listing, user engagement, platform exposure, and brand promotion.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.