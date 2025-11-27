Natural Stone Market: Commercial Projects Led with 41.38% Market Shares while Residential Construction Projected to Grow at 6.03% CAGR by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the natural stone market is projected to grow from USD 37.89 billion in 2025 to USD 47.63 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.68%. The global natural stone market momentum is fueled by rising infrastructure investments - expected to hit USD 94 trillion globally by 2040 - and increased demand for premium housing.

Major Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Luxury Travel Boosts Stone Usage

Hotels and resorts are turning to premium stone finishes to elevate guest experiences and brand value. From marble-clad lobbies to sleek rooftop bars, these materials offer both style and longevity. As tourism rebounds, developers are investing in standout features that blend aesthetics with low maintenance, reinforcing stone’s role in upscale hospitality.

Tech-Driven Efficiency in Stone Production

Advanced tools like drones and AI are reshaping how stone is extracted and processed. Smarter cutting systems and predictive analytics help producers reduce waste, improve safety, and manage costs. These innovations are making natural stone more competitive, even as environmental standards tighten, and synthetic alternatives grow.

Market Breakdown by Key Segments

By Type

Marble

Granite

Limestone

Sandstone

Slate

Other natural stones

By Form

Slabs

Blocks

Tiles

By Color Group

White and light

Dark, such as black and brown

Colored options, including green, red, and others

By Application

Monuments and statues

Flooring and wall cladding

Exterior uses like paving and landscaping

Countertops and vanity tops

Other uses

By End-user Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other countries in South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Other parts of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Other countries in the Middle East and Africa

Geographical Overview:

North America, though mature, is evolving through policy shifts and green building incentives. Local sourcing is gaining traction as import duties rise, and producers are embracing cleaner technologies to meet environmental goals. Key markets like China, India (with a 7.6% GDP-driven construction boost), & North America are driving consistent demand. Innovations such as AI-based quarry mapping and electric cutting tools help reduce waste and meet sustainability goals, keeping natural stone competitive against synthetic alternatives.

Europe maintains its edge in craftsmanship and regulatory rigor. Southern nations dominate exports, while northern and eastern regions focus on local materials and modernized operations.

Natural Stone Companies:

Albarrie Canada (Basalt Fibre)

Antolini Luigi and C. S.p.A.

Classic Marble Company (CMC)

Cosentino Global, S.L.U.

CUPA Group

Goldenrock Granites Pvt. Ltd.

H and R Johnson

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales S.A.

LX Hausys. ALL

MARGRAF

Martin Marietta Materials

Natural Stone Brazil

Paradigm

Polycor Inc.

R K Marble

Temmer Mermer Madencilik İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirket

Topalidis S.A. Marble and Granite



The natural stone market continues to show steady growth, supported by infrastructure development, rising demand in home and commercial design, and advancements in sustainable production. With regional strengths shaping supply and innovation, the industry remains resilient and well-positioned for long-term expansion.

