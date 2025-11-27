Natural Stone Market: Commercial Projects Led with 41.38% Market Shares while Residential Construction Projected to Grow at 6.03% CAGR by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the natural stone market is projected to grow from USD 37.89 billion in 2025 to USD 47.63 billion by 2030, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.68%. The global natural stone market momentum is fueled by rising infrastructure investments - expected to hit USD 94 trillion globally by 2040 - and increased demand for premium housing.
Major Factors Shaping Market Dynamics
Luxury Travel Boosts Stone Usage
Hotels and resorts are turning to premium stone finishes to elevate guest experiences and brand value. From marble-clad lobbies to sleek rooftop bars, these materials offer both style and longevity. As tourism rebounds, developers are investing in standout features that blend aesthetics with low maintenance, reinforcing stone’s role in upscale hospitality.
Tech-Driven Efficiency in Stone Production
Advanced tools like drones and AI are reshaping how stone is extracted and processed. Smarter cutting systems and predictive analytics help producers reduce waste, improve safety, and manage costs. These innovations are making natural stone more competitive, even as environmental standards tighten, and synthetic alternatives grow.
To explore comprehensive insights on natural stone market size, detailed segmentation, and competitive strategies
Market Breakdown by Key Segments
By Type
- Marble
- Granite
- Limestone
- Sandstone
- Slate
- Other natural stones
By Form
- Slabs
- Blocks
- Tiles
By Color Group
- White and light
- Dark, such as black and brown
- Colored options, including green, red, and others
By Application
- Monuments and statues
- Flooring and wall cladding
- Exterior uses like paving and landscaping
- Countertops and vanity tops
- Other uses
By End-user Industry
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
By Geography
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Other countries in South America
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Other parts of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Other Asia Pacific regions
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Other countries in the Middle East and Africa
Geographical Overview:
North America, though mature, is evolving through policy shifts and green building incentives. Local sourcing is gaining traction as import duties rise, and producers are embracing cleaner technologies to meet environmental goals. Key markets like China, India (with a 7.6% GDP-driven construction boost), & North America are driving consistent demand. Innovations such as AI-based quarry mapping and electric cutting tools help reduce waste and meet sustainability goals, keeping natural stone competitive against synthetic alternatives.
Europe maintains its edge in craftsmanship and regulatory rigor. Southern nations dominate exports, while northern and eastern regions focus on local materials and modernized operations.
Natural Stone Companies:
- Albarrie Canada (Basalt Fibre)
- Antolini Luigi and C. S.p.A.
- Classic Marble Company (CMC)
- Cosentino Global, S.L.U.
- CUPA Group
- Goldenrock Granites Pvt. Ltd.
- H and R Johnson
- Levantina y Asociados de Minerales S.A.
- LX Hausys. ALL
- MARGRAF
- Martin Marietta Materials
- Natural Stone Brazil
- Paradigm
- Polycor Inc.
- R K Marble
- Temmer Mermer Madencilik İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirket
- Topalidis S.A. Marble and Granite
Browse Chemicals and Materials Industry Research Details
The natural stone market continues to show steady growth, supported by infrastructure development, rising demand in home and commercial design, and advancements in sustainable production. With regional strengths shaping supply and innovation, the industry remains resilient and well-positioned for long-term expansion.
