Bitget Wallet Introduces Native Solana Staking With Self-Operated Validator





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, has launched a new native staking framework built on its own self-operated validator infrastructure, beginning with support for Solana (SOL). Designed to offer a safer and more transparent staking experience, the infrastructure gives users direct, self-custodial access to onchain rewards without relying on external node providers. This marks Bitget Wallet's broader strategy to expand native, protocol-level earning capabilities across major networks.

With Solana as the first supported network, users can now stake SOL directly inside Bitget Wallet's Earn section with a single tap. Rewards begin after the next network epoch and are distributed every 2–3 days, reflecting an annualized onchain yield of over 6%, and automatically compounding within users' self-managed stake accounts. Assets remain entirely under user control through Solana's native staking architecture, and unstaking follows the network's standard withdrawal cycle.

"Users increasingly want straightforward, transparent access to protocol rewards," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Launching our own validator — starting with Solana — allows us to deliver a safer, self-custodial staking experience while laying the foundation for a unified native staking ecosystem."

By operating its own validator, Bitget Wallet maintains full operational oversight of node performance, uptime, and system continuity, reducing infrastructure dependencies and strengthening the overall safety and predictability of the staking process. The validator model supports the wallet's long-term plan to provide unified, native staking across multiple blockchains in a fully self-custodial and security-first environment. As part of a broader security-first approach, the wallet is also supported by the Bitget ecosystem's $700M User Protection Fund, one of the industry's largest emergency reserves.

The launch coincides with a period of softer market activity in which more users are turning to predictable, asset-denominated rewards to accumulate long-term positions. According to public Solana metrics , over 67% of eligible SOL supply is currently staked, highlighting steady demand for base-layer yield even as trading volumes moderate from earlier 2025 peaks.

SOL native staking is now available globally in Bitget Wallet with a minimum requirement of 0.01 SOL and no additional fees beyond network gas.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to buy/sell, trade, earn, and spend crypto seamlessly. Users can explore millions of assets, grow their wealth, and make everyday payments — all while maintaining full ownership of their funds, safeguarded by advanced security and a $700 million protection fund. Bitget Wallet embodies the vision of Crypto for Everyone — empowering people to access faster, fairer, and borderless financial opportunities.

