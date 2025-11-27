New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Halborn Security Audit Progress as Funding Climbs Past $19M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new coin gaining serious momentum in the DeFi crypto space, has just reported notable progress in its Halborn Security audit. As the project moves through major development milestones, early investors are paying even closer attention. Many already see it as one of the top crypto opportunities heading into 2026, and the newest update has only increased anticipation around what comes next.





What Is MUTM and Its Growing Community

Mutuum Finance is creating a DeFi crypto platform designed to support decentralized lending and borrowing with real utility. Instead of relying on hype-driven features, the project focuses on a strong lending framework that includes yield generation, safe collateral systems, flexible borrowing tools and reliable liquidation processes. The ecosystem is powered by mtTokens, the protocol’s interest-bearing token that grows in value as borrowers repay interest.

The project continues to attract attention because of its rapid community growth. Mutuum Finance has already raised over $19M, and more than 18,200 holders have joined. For a new token still in development, this level of early traction is rare. It signals rising confidence in the project’s long-term potential and the belief that this could be one of the potential best crypto platforms to emerge from this cycle. These milestones show that Mutuum Finance is not only pulling in funding but also building a strong base of committed early adopters.

MUTM Price Progress, Stage Allocation and Daily Activity

Mutuum Finance began its offering in early 2025 at a starting price of $0.01. Today, the token sits at $0.035, showing a 250% increase even before the official launch. Each stage of the offering reflects a natural rise in demand, with the current phase already close to full allocation. The ongoing progress highlights growing interest from early investors who recognize MUTM as a promising new crypto in the DeFi sector.

The project’s offering is currently in Phase 6, which is already more than 92% allocated. With only a small share of tokens left at this price, the sense of urgency is rising among users who want to secure an early position. This structure also pushes demand, as each stage moves MUTM closer to its launch price of $0.06.

Daily engagement remains active thanks to the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor of the day with $500 in MUTM. This system encourages steady activity, helping bring in new buyers and expanding the community with each cycle.





Token Distribution, Supply Structure and Payment Access

The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens, giving the project enough room for long-term expansion. Out of this supply, 1.82B tokens are allocated to the offering, equal to 45.5% of the total supply. This large allocation shows that Mutuum Finance is giving early investors meaningful access before listings begin.

More than 800M tokens have already been sold, showing strong demand across all offering stages. This level of early accumulation also contributes to long-term stability, as many of these holders remain active throughout the development period.

Mutuum Finance also supports direct card payments, making it easy for new investors to participate. This reduces the friction that many users face when joining early-stage DeFi opportunities and opens the door for global participation. With a growing user base, rising funding and shrinking token supply, the offering continues to move faster each week.

V1 Release and Phase 2 Development Progress

Mutuum Finance is moving through its roadmap with strong results. The project has confirmed that V1 of the protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This version includes the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-token system and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets. Having a working protocol before launch is one of the main reasons many view MUTM as a potential top crypto for 2026.

The project is also advancing through Phase 2 of its development roadmap, which focuses on smart contract refinement, platform optimization and the backend systems that support the lending engine. This phase includes Halborn Security’s audit progress , which Mutuum Finance has now reported publicly. The strong involvement of Halborn shows that the team is prioritizing safety, transparency and long-term trust.

These updates are fueling even more FOMO among early investors. The idea of entering before a full product release is one of the biggest drivers of activity in the DeFi market. Mutuum Finance is entering that zone, and interest is rising faster each day.

As Phase 6 draws closer to a complete allocation, many investors feel pressure to act before the remaining supply disappears. The rising momentum, combined with real development progress, is why many investors searching for the best crypto and the most promising new cryptocurrency continue to place Mutuum Finance at the top of their list.

