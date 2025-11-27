Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Continues Rapid Growth With Halborn Security Oversight and 95% Phase 6 Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of its most important stages yet, recording rapid growth across multiple areas while moving closer to a full Phase 6 allocation. With Halborn Security overseeing the project’s smart contract analysis and community interest rising at its fastest pace so far, Mutuum Finance has positioned itself as one of the most discussed new crypto projects in the DeFi sector. As the offering approaches its final stretch, urgency among early followers continues to build.





Strong Progress Across Key Milestones

Mutuum Finance is developing a lending and borrowing protocol designed for users who want more control, better transparency and predictable yield. The system includes yield-bearing mtTokens, clear borrowing options, liquidation protection and tools designed to manage risk across multiple market conditions. These core features are the foundation of what the project aims to deliver once the protocol launches.

Funding growth has been steady since the start of 2025. Mutuum Finance has now raised over $19M, showcasing real demand from users interested in the project’s long-term vision. The community continues to expand, with more than 18,200 holders participating in the offering. This early traction gives Mutuum Finance an advantage compared to many DeFi crypto projects that struggle to find their user base before launch. These achievements have strengthened confidence around the project, especially as Mutuum Finance continues to progress through its development plan at a fast pace.

Pricing Progress and Stage Allocation

Mutuum Finance has moved through multiple stages, beginning with a launch price of $0.01 in early 2025. The token now sits at $0.035, representing a 250% increase driven by steady community participation and rising demand. Each stage of the offering has filled faster than the last, and Phase 6 is continuing this trend with a 95% allocation already reached.

The stage system brings structure to the progression. As each stage fills, MUTM moves closer to its $0.06 launch price, and early supporters secure their positions at lower levels. This is one of the main reasons community excitement has continued to rise. The closer the project gets to its final stage, the more attention it gathers from users following early DeFi developments.

The project also maintains a 24-hour leaderboard, awarding the top participant of the day $500 in MUTM. This reward cycle helps increase activity and strengthens momentum throughout each stage.



Growing User Activity

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B tokens, with 1.82B tokens allocated to the offering. This equals 45.5% of the total supply, giving early adopters significant access to MUTM before the token reaches exchanges. Out of that allocation, more than 800M tokens have already been purchased.

These numbers highlight the scale of participation and the level of trust the project has earned from its community. Many users continue to track each stage as it fills, especially now that supply is becoming limited. With 95% of Phase 6 already allocated, attention is turning toward how quickly the remaining portion may sell out.

Mutuum Finance also allows direct card payments, making participation simple for users who prefer faster entry methods. This accessibility adds another layer of convenience that many early-stage projects lack, and it has been a major factor in the project’s rapid growth across the past several months.

Halborn Security Oversight and Smart Contract Progress

Security remains at the center of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. The project completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, showing strong development quality during its early stages. Alongside CertiK, Halborn Security is performing a full assessment of the lending and borrowing contracts.

Mutuum Finance recently shared updates confirming that Halborn is reviewing the finalized smart contract code. The audit covers the core systems that support liquidity pooling, mtToken generation, collateral logic, liquidation rules and other essential components. The involvement of a firm like Halborn gives the project a strong credibility boost during a time when users prioritize safety and transparent development. This progress is an important milestone for Mutuum Finance as it prepares for the next crypto phase of its roadmap.

Expanding Development

Mutuum Finance continues to move through its development phases steadily. The team confirmed that V1 of the protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This version includes the liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the debt-token infrastructure and the liquidation bot. It will support ETH and USDT from the beginning, offering early utility for testers once the platform goes live.

This update has added to the growing sense of FOMO around the project. With Phase 6 now sitting at 95% completion, many followers believe the remaining supply will not last long. Momentum has increased significantly, and new users are joining daily to monitor the final allocation.

Community excitement continues to grow as users watch Mutuum Finance move closer to the next major stage of its offering. With development progressing, security oversight ongoing and allocation shrinking, the project is moving faster than expected across multiple fronts.