AKVA group ASA: Change in employee representatives to the Board of Directors

AKVA group ASA (AKVA) has been informed that employee representative John Morten Kristiansen will step down from the Board of Directors of AKVA following his decision to resign from employment.

Deputy employee representative Mathias Bergersen Aag will replace Kristiansen with effect from 1 December 2025.

A new deputy employee representative will be elected in the next ordinary election for employee representatives.

For more information about AKVA's Board of Directors, please see https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/management-and-board/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Klepp, 27.11.2025

AKVA group ASA

www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS

Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 98 20 67 76

Email: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com