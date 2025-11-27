OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27. NOVEMBER 2025 AT 15.35 P.M., OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Board of Directors resolved on a directed share issue to the personnel of the company for the transfer of savings shares in the share savings plan

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc established on 29 February 2024 a share savings plan for the employees of the company (“OmaOsake-plan”). The main terms and conditions of the OmaOsake-plan were described in a stock exchange release issued on 29 February 2024. In the OmaOsake-plan, the employees have the opportunity to save a proportion of their salary and invest the savings to the shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc. The savings are used to acquire shares two times in a year.

To implement the OmaOsake-plan, the Board of Directors resolved to issue a total of 19 460 new shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc. The share issue is directed, deviating from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right, to the participants of the OmaOsake-plan. The company has a weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, since the purpose of the share issue is to implement the OmaOsake-plan in accordance with its terms and conditions. The share issue is based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025.

The new shares are the savings shares subscribed for with the savings accumulated under the OmaOsake-plan during 1 April 2025 - 30 September 2025. The shares have been subscribed for 10.2537 euros per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average of the share during 1 October – 31 October 2025, deducted by 10 per cent. The subscription price is credited to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The estimated registration date of the new shares to the trade register is 11 December 2025 and the new shares are estimated to be traded alongside the old shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 12 December 2025. After the share issue, the number of Oma Savings Bank Plc’s shares is 33,336,549.

