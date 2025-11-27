Nukik Corporation reaches key milestones with Manitoba Hydro and Qulliq Energy Corporation to advance the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukik Corporation today announced two major steps forward in advancing the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link, a transformative project that will connect Nunavut to clean hydroelectric power and high-speed broadband — a first in Canada’s Arctic.

Nukik has filed a Transmission Service Request (TSR) with Manitoba Hydro, a formal application that begins the process of evaluating and securing access to Manitoba’s transmission grid for the delivery of renewable hydroelectric power north to the Kivalliq region. This step initiates detailed technical and commercial studies that will determine how clean energy can be transmitted from Manitoba into Nunavut. The filing marks a critical milestone in moving the project from concept toward implementation.

At the same time, Nukik and Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) have aligned on the key commercial terms that will guide their collaboration on the project’s development and future operations. This reflects a shared understanding between the partners on how clean power and connectivity can be brought to Nunavut communities in a reliable way.

In addition to these achievements, Nukik recently became the first Arctic electricity developer in North America to be certified by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), one of the major Regional Transmission Organizations in the U.S.A. This groundbreaking certification is the result of years of technical and regulatory work and formally establishes Nunavut’s future pathway to connect to the North American grid. It positions the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link within a recognized continental transmission framework, strengthens the project’s technical credibility, and marks a historic step toward integrating Nunavut into a modern, reliable, and clean power system.

“These milestones reflect meaningful progress toward realizing the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link,” said Anne-Raphaelle Audouin, CEO of Nukik Corporation. “We’re pleased to work closely with both Manitoba Hydro and QEC to advance work on the KHFL. Together, we are taking decisive steps that confirm the project is delivering tangible results".

Ernest Douglas, CEO of Qulliq Energy Corporation, added:

“We are encouraged by the collaboration between QEC and Nukik as we work toward a shared vision for the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link. This initiative has the potential to bring long-term benefits in energy reliability, affordability, and connectivity for our communities. While there is much still to do, this progress demonstrates our collective commitment to a sustainable future for Nunavut that can sustain economic growth long-term.”

About Nukik Corporation:

Nukik Corporation is a Nunavut-based company dedicated to advancing clean energy and infrastructure projects that create sustainable benefits for Northern communities. Nukik is the proponent of the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link, an initiative that will connect the Kivalliq region to Manitoba’s renewable electricity grid and broadband network.

BACKGROUNDER:

Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link (KHFL): Building the North’s Foundation for Growth

The Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link is a once-in-a-generation investment in Canada’s North — a project that will put in place the critical infrastructure needed for sustainable economic growth, energy security, and digital connectivity in the Arctic.

Owned by Inuit and built through strong partnerships, the KHFL will deliver clean, reliable power and high-speed fibre internet to Nunavut’s Kivalliq region — for the first time connecting the Territory to southern Canada’s grid and digital network.

Why It Matters:

Enabling Growth: Provides the essential power and communications backbone for northern industries, communities, and future development.

Clean Energy : Replaces costly, polluting diesel generation with reliable renewable power.

Connectivity : Brings high-speed fibre to remote communities and strategic mineral regions.

Climate Leadership: Reduces greenhouse gas emissions and strengthens Arctic resilience.

Nation-Building: Strengthens sovereignty, partnership, and Canada’s long-term presence in the North.

Project at a Glance: 1,200 km transmission line with integrated fibre-optic cable.

Capacity : 150 MW of renewable electricity and 1,200 Gbps fibre bandwidth.

Connected Communities : Arviat, Whale Cove, Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet, Baker Lake.

Strategic Link : Connects near Churchill, Manitoba — advancing northern trade and integration with the Port of Churchill.

Built Through Partnership:

Supported by the Governments of Nunavut and Manitoba, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Qulliq Energy Corporation, Manitoba Hydro, and Agnico Eagle Mines, the KHFL is advancing as a model of collaboration and vision.

The KHFL is more than a power line — it’s the backbone of a stronger, sustainable, and connected Arctic. For the North. For Canada.