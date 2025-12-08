Nukik Corporation and Agnico Eagle Sign MOU to Advance Commercial Negotiations & Technical Collaboration on the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukik Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to formalize commercial negotiations and technical collaboration on the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link ("KHFL") — a transformative infrastructure project designed to bring clean, reliable energy and high-speed broadband connectivity to Nunavut's Kivalliq region.

This MOU builds upon years of discussions and technical work between the two organizations. As the KHFL project moves into a new phase of momentum, and with Agnico Eagle's Meliadine mine firmly established as a cornerstone of the region's economy, the partnership takes on renewed purpose in advancing a shared vision for sustainable development.

"This MOU reflects a strong partnership and the steady leadership of Inuit organizations in shaping the North's future," said Kono Tattuinee, President of the Kivalliq Inuit Association and majority owner of Nukik Corporation. "The Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link represents more than just infrastructure — it is a pathway to economic self-determination, clean energy, and lasting prosperity for Kivallirmiut."

Led and owned by Nukik Corporation, the KHFL project reflects ongoing collaboration with the federal government and industry partners to address the infrastructure gap in Nunavut. By connecting Nunavut to Manitoba's hydro and fibre networks, the KHFL will create the infrastructure backbone for Inuit-led growth — replacing diesel with clean energy, bridging the digital divide, and enabling the region to build lasting economic growth.

"Agnico Eagle is pleased to formalize its collaboration with Nukik Corporation on this Inuit-led initiative, which has the potential to transform the energy future of the Kivalliq region. The KHFL project has the potential to deliver clean, renewable power to communities and businesses, while removing barriers to expanding energy capacity to meet the needs of a growing mining industry and a broader northern economy," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agnico Eagle. "This effort represents a significant step toward improving quality of life and supporting sustainable development across the region."

Nunavut is Canada's largest jurisdiction by land area — yet it remains the only region in the country without an overland connection to the rest of Canada. The KHFL project offers a clear and achievable opportunity to change that reality by connecting Nunavut to Manitoba's clean, reliable hydroelectric grid and high-capacity fibre-optic network. Today, the Kivalliq region consumes approximately 138 million litres of diesel each year. This reliance on imported, non-Canadian diesel fuel — combined with dependence on foreign-owned satellite systems for connectivity — underscores the urgent need for a reliable, domestic alternative.

"The KHFL will drastically reduce diesel consumption, enable clean economic growth, and attract new investment by establishing strategic and multi-purpose infrastructure that is Canadian-built, domestically owned, and Inuit-led — a foundation for true energy security, digital sovereignty, and sustainable prosperity in the Arctic", said Anne-Raphaelle Audouin, CEO of Nukik Corporation.

Through this MOU, Nukik Corporation and Agnico Eagle have agreed to advance technical studies, commercial discussions, and capacity-building initiatives in support of the KHFL project's development. Both organizations reaffirm their dedication to Inuit-led socio-economic development, guided by principles of partnership, sustainability, and reconciliation.

About Nukik Corporation

Nukik Corporation is an Inuit-owned company advancing the Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link project, a transformative clean energy and broadband infrastructure initiative connecting Nunavut to Manitoba. Nukik Corporation is dedicated to Inuit-led development, regional partnerships, and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities in the North.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world. It produces precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico and has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle is deeply committed to and active in Canada's North with two mines in Nunavut – Meadowbank Complex and Meliadine mine in the Kivalliq region – and the Hope Bay project in the Kitikmeot region.

