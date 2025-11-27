Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Key Development Milestones With Halborn Security Ahead of Q4 2025 V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of its most important phases yet, completing major development milestones just as interest in the project reaches new highs. With Halborn Security overseeing critical audit work and the Q4 2025 V1 launch approaching, momentum around this new crypto continues to build. The project’s offering is also moving at a fast pace, and early supporters are paying close attention as supply tightens and activity rises. Mutuum Finance is now seen as one of the potential top crypto projects to watch in the DeFi sector, and recent progress has only increased the urgency around its next steps.





Strong Early Performance and Growing Investor Interest

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to give users more control and predictable returns. Instead of focusing on hype, the project centers its design around real financial mechanics, including yield-bearing mtTokens, structured interest models, accurate pricing feeds and risk metrics designed to keep borrowing healthy and secure.

The project has gained real traction since early 2025. It has raised over $19M, a significant achievement for a token still preparing for its first public product release. The community continues to grow quickly, with more than 18,200 holders participating in the offering. For a new DeFi crypto still under development, these numbers show strong support and rising confidence from early adopters.

Mutuum Finance’s momentum has also increased as it moves deeper into its offering stages. With each phase filling more quickly than the last, the project has created a pattern of consistent demand and steady user growth.

Price Growth and Stage Allocation Progress

Mutuum Finance launched at $0.01 during the start of 2025. Today, it is priced at $0.035, marking a 250% rise even before listings. This upward trend has attracted attention from traders who look for early-stage tokens that can show real demand before a protocol goes live.

The offering is now in Phase 6, which has reached over 92% allocation. This means only a small part of the supply is left at the current price level. The closer the project gets to a full Phase 6 completion, the more interest grows among users who want to join before the price moves nearer to the $0.06 launch value.





Mutuum Finance also operates a 24-hour leaderboard, rewarding the top contributor of each day with $500 in MUTM. This reward system has helped boost community activity, bringing in new users and keeping engagement strong across all offering stages. The rapid pace of allocation, combined with the steady increase in price, has added to the sense of urgency among early participants.

Significant Audit Progress and Halborn Security Oversight

Security remains one of Mutuum Finance’s top priorities. The project recently completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which confirms strong development quality and solid contract structure. This score stands out in the DeFi industry, where many early-stage tokens struggle to achieve high audit results.

Beyond CertiK, Halborn Security is performing an in-depth review of Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing contracts. Halborn is one of the most respected security firms in the blockchain space, and their involvement gives the project an added layer of credibility. The audit includes the contract features for interest calculations, liquidation logic, collateral management, price feed integration and the core systems that support the V1 release.

Mutuum Finance has already finalized its contract code, allowing Halborn to perform thorough analysis and deeper checks. As the project gets closer to the Sepolia Testnet release, security updates like this are essential for long-term trust and user confidence.

Key Development Milestones and Q4 2025 V1 Launch

Mutuum Finance is approaching its most significant milestone yet: the V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This release includes the full lending framework, mtTokens, the debt-token system and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets, giving users access to borrowing and lending functions during the testing phase.

This milestone is important because most early-stage tokens enter exchanges before offering any working product. Mutuum Finance, however, is moving toward its launch with a functional protocol ready for public testing. This gives the project stronger footing and helps differentiate it from other DeFi projects that rely only on future promises.

The project is also in Phase 2 of its development roadmap, which focuses on refining smart contracts, improving infrastructure and preparing for multi-stage testing. With V1 close to release and audits underway, Mutuum Finance is showing progress at a pace that many DeFi users did not expect this early.

Rising Urgency as Phase 6 Tightens

With Phase 6 now over 92% filled, supply at the $0.035 price level is shrinking rapidly. Mutuum Finance’s offering is moving faster each week, and the growing interest from new users is increasing urgency even further. As more buyers join, the remaining allocation continues to narrow.

Whale activity has also started picking up. Large purchases have pushed allocation closer to full completion, and this movement often encourages smaller investors to take action before the next phase begins. Once Phase 6 closes, the offering moves toward the higher launch value of $0.06.

Mutuum Finance’s combination of rapid growth, strong audits, a clear product timeline and rising community activity has made it one of the most closely followed new crypto projects of the year.