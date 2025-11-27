Data Center Interconnect Business Analysis Report 2025-2030: Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Interconnect was valued at US$14.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$32.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) technology is a critical infrastructure solution that enables the seamless connection of multiple data centers, enhancing the performance, reliability, and scalability of modern enterprise and service provider networks. DCI solutions facilitate the transfer of data, applications, and workloads across geographically dispersed data centers, ensuring business continuity, disaster recovery, and optimal resource utilization.

The primary technologies used in DCI include optical transport networks (OTN), Ethernet, and wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM). These technologies provide high-bandwidth, low-latency, and secure communication channels necessary for handling the increasing volume of data generated by digital transformation initiatives, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).



The implementation of DCI is driven by the growing demand for data processing and storage capabilities, as organizations strive to maintain competitive advantage through digital innovation. Cloud service providers, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and content delivery networks are among the key adopters of DCI solutions.

They require robust and efficient methods to synchronize data across multiple locations, ensure redundancy, and manage dynamic workloads effectively. Advanced DCI solutions also incorporate software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) to provide greater flexibility, automation, and programmability in managing inter-data center traffic. This convergence of optical and packet technologies within DCI frameworks supports higher degrees of scalability and operational efficiency.



The growth in the DCI market is driven by several factors. Foremost among these is the exponential increase in data traffic due to the proliferation of cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT applications. The rapid adoption of 5G technology also contributes significantly, as it generates substantial data volumes requiring efficient transport between data centers. Furthermore, the rise in data sovereignty regulations necessitates local data storage and processing, thus increasing the need for interconnected regional data centers.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, which require robust DCI solutions to manage data flows seamlessly across different cloud environments. Additionally, advancements in optical transport technologies, such as coherent optics and advanced modulation formats, are enhancing the capacity and reach of DCI solutions, making them more cost-effective and accessible. These trends collectively propel the expansion of the DCI market, as organizations seek to build resilient, high-performance, and scalable data center infrastructures to support their evolving digital requirements.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Equinix, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Data Center Interconnect Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4%. The Data Center Interconnect Software segment is also set to grow at 15.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.2% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Type (Software, Products, Services); Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters, Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility); End-Use (Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education, Other End-Uses).

Type (Software, Products, Services); Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters, Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility); End-Use (Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

As the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy, Data Centers Provide the Foundation for the Growth for Data Center Interconnect Market

Here's Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

The Cloud is the Biggest Driver of Data Centers

Global Economic Update

An Introduction to Data Center Interconnect

Interconnection Types

Characteristics of DCI

Essential Requirements of DCI

Key Benefits of DCI

Factors to Consider While Selecting DCI Providers

Interconnect, Direct Connect, and Cross Connect in Data Center: A Comparison

Global Market Outlook

Segment Analysis

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High Growth

Competition

Data Center Interconnect - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

How Digital Transformation Benefits From Data Centers: A Quick Recap

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for All IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen Scope and Span of DCI Market

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center

Growing Demand for Data Center Storage

Rise in Cloud-based Services to Spur Need for Cloud DCI

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Opportunities for the Market

Scaling of Optical Interconnects in Hyperscale Data Center Networks

With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, DCI Solutions to Boost Market

Growing Need for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Spurs Market Growth

DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI

Virtual Interconnection Emerges for Cutting Edge Data Centers

Optical Interconnects to Address Challenges Facing Data Centers

Demand Rises for Flexible Data Center Interconnect

Challenges Confronting DCI Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 55 companies featured in this Data Center Interconnect market report

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Equinix, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Nokia Oyj

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nczuok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment