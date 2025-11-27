Data Center Interconnect Business Analysis Report 2025-2030: Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Center Interconnect was valued at US$14.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$32.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Data Center Interconnect (DCI) technology is a critical infrastructure solution that enables the seamless connection of multiple data centers, enhancing the performance, reliability, and scalability of modern enterprise and service provider networks. DCI solutions facilitate the transfer of data, applications, and workloads across geographically dispersed data centers, ensuring business continuity, disaster recovery, and optimal resource utilization.
The primary technologies used in DCI include optical transport networks (OTN), Ethernet, and wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM). These technologies provide high-bandwidth, low-latency, and secure communication channels necessary for handling the increasing volume of data generated by digital transformation initiatives, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
The implementation of DCI is driven by the growing demand for data processing and storage capabilities, as organizations strive to maintain competitive advantage through digital innovation. Cloud service providers, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and content delivery networks are among the key adopters of DCI solutions.
They require robust and efficient methods to synchronize data across multiple locations, ensure redundancy, and manage dynamic workloads effectively. Advanced DCI solutions also incorporate software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) to provide greater flexibility, automation, and programmability in managing inter-data center traffic. This convergence of optical and packet technologies within DCI frameworks supports higher degrees of scalability and operational efficiency.
The growth in the DCI market is driven by several factors. Foremost among these is the exponential increase in data traffic due to the proliferation of cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT applications. The rapid adoption of 5G technology also contributes significantly, as it generates substantial data volumes requiring efficient transport between data centers. Furthermore, the rise in data sovereignty regulations necessitates local data storage and processing, thus increasing the need for interconnected regional data centers.
Enterprises are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, which require robust DCI solutions to manage data flows seamlessly across different cloud environments. Additionally, advancements in optical transport technologies, such as coherent optics and advanced modulation formats, are enhancing the capacity and reach of DCI solutions, making them more cost-effective and accessible. These trends collectively propel the expansion of the DCI market, as organizations seek to build resilient, high-performance, and scalable data center infrastructures to support their evolving digital requirements.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Equinix, Inc. and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Data Center Interconnect Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4%. The Data Center Interconnect Software segment is also set to grow at 15.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.2% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Scope
- Segments:Type (Software, Products, Services); Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Shared Data & Resources / Server High-Availability Clusters, Workload (VM) & Data (Storage) Mobility); End-Use (Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content Providers & Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs / CNPs), Government, Research, Education, Other End-Uses).
- Geographic Regions/Countries:World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|299
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind
- As the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy, Data Centers Provide the Foundation for the Growth for Data Center Interconnect Market
- Here's Why Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation
- The Cloud is the Biggest Driver of Data Centers
- Global Economic Update
- An Introduction to Data Center Interconnect
- Interconnection Types
- Characteristics of DCI
- Essential Requirements of DCI
- Key Benefits of DCI
- Factors to Consider While Selecting DCI Providers
- Interconnect, Direct Connect, and Cross Connect in Data Center: A Comparison
- Global Market Outlook
- Segment Analysis
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High Growth
- Competition
- Data Center Interconnect - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Pace of Digital Transformation Necessitates Robust Data Centers, Drives Opportunities for DCI Solutions
- How Digital Transformation Benefits From Data Centers: A Quick Recap
- Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for All IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
- Growing Operational Requirements of Modern Data Centers Widen Scope and Span of DCI Market
- Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Market Growth
- Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)
- Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center
- Growing Demand for Data Center Storage
- Rise in Cloud-based Services to Spur Need for Cloud DCI
- Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
- Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Opportunities for the Market
- Scaling of Optical Interconnects in Hyperscale Data Center Networks
- With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, DCI Solutions to Boost Market
- Growing Need for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Spurs Market Growth
- DWDM Extends a Reliable Technology Platform for DCI
- Virtual Interconnection Emerges for Cutting Edge Data Centers
- Optical Interconnects to Address Challenges Facing Data Centers
- Demand Rises for Flexible Data Center Interconnect
- Challenges Confronting DCI Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 55 companies featured in this Data Center Interconnect market report
- ADVA Optical Networking SE
- Ciena Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
- Equinix, Inc.
- Extreme Networks, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Infinera Corp.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
- Nokia Oyj
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nczuok
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment