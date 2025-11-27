AI in Neurology Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

Boston, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “AI in Neurology: Global Markets” is estimated to increase from $705.6 million in 2025 to $2.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9% from 2025 through 2030.

This report offers a comprehensive review of the global market for AI in neurology, highlighting its rapid growth and transformative impact on neurological healthcare. It reveals how AI is revolutionizing diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient monitoring for conditions like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, and epilepsy. The study analyzes market trends, regional adoption patterns, investment flows, and technological innovations such as neuroimaging, brain-computer interfaces, and wearable devices. It also provides a look at the vendor landscape and also explores companies’ ESG initiatives.

This report is especially relevant now because the AI in neurology market is reaching a critical inflection point. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, combined with rapid advances in deep learning and neuroimaging, is driving demand for faster and more precise diagnostic and treatment solutions. As aging populations put an increasing burden on healthcare systems and regulatory bodies fast-track approvals for AI tools, early adopters have a unique opportunity to gain a competitive edge in a market expected to grow exponentially over the next decade.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: Neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and stroke are increasing globally due to aging populations and lifestyle factors. This growing burden is pushing healthcare systems to adopt AI tools for faster diagnosis, better disease management, and improved patient outcomes.

Demand for Early Diagnosis and Precision Medicine: AI enables earlier and more accurate detection of neurological diseases by analyzing complex data from scans and patient records. It also supports precision medicine by tailoring treatments to individual needs, improving effectiveness and reducing trial-and-error approaches.

Advancements in Neuroimaging and Data Analytics: AI enhances neuroimaging by detecting subtle abnormalities and automating image analysis. Combined with powerful data analytics, it helps uncover new insights into brain disorders, supports clinical decisions, and speeds up research and diagnosis processes.

Request a sample copy of the global market for AI in neurology report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $563.6 million Market size forecast $2.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 28.9% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Technology, End User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Demand for Early Diagnosis and Precision Medicine

Advancements in Neuroimaging and Data Analytics

Support from Governments and Regulatory Agencies

Interesting fact:

AI algorithms can now detect early signs of neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s years before symptoms appear, using subtle changes in brain scans or speech patterns, offering a powerful tool for early diagnosis and intervention.

Brain computer interface projects like Neuralink are emerging to restore movement or communication in paralyzed patients, blurring the line between medical treatment and human machine integration.

The report addresses the following questions:

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The AI in neurology market is fueled by rising neurological disorders, growing demand for early diagnosis and precision medicine, rapid advances in neuroimaging and data analytics, and strong government and regulatory support.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include workforce shortages in rural areas and low- to middle-income countries (LMICs), the high cost of AI integration, and lack of standardized validation and transparency in AI-based neurology tools.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on product type, application, technology, end user and region. Products include AI in neuro-oncology and neuroinflammatory disorders, AI in neurovascular and traumatic brain injury, AI in epilepsy and functional brain disorders, AI in spinal and movement disorders, and AI in neurodevelopmental and psychiatric conditions. Applications include neuroimaging analysis, electroencephalography (EEG) interpretation, clinical decision support, drug discovery and development, and other emerging uses. Technologies include machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and other AI approaches. End users include into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and R&D centers. Regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Neuroimaging analysis will be the dominant type in the AI in neurology market.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounted for 47.2% of the market in 2024.

Market leaders include:

ACTIV SURGICAL

AIRAMED GMBH

BRAINOMIX

BRAINQ TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CANON INC.

GE HEALTHCARE

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MEDTRONIC

NEOSOMA INC.

NEURALINK

NEUROX

NVIDIA CORP.

QURE.AI

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

VIZ.AI INC.

