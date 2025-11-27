GSMA brings M360 Eurasia 2026 to Samarkand in partnership with VEON’s Beeline Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies

Doha, November 26, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), announced today that Beeline Uzbekistan will once again partner with the GSMA and the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan to hold GSMA M360 Eurasia 2026. This next edition of the region’s flagship digital policy and industry forum will take place for the first time in Samarkand on May 20–21, 2026.

M360 Eurasia’s return to Uzbekistan for a second consecutive year reflects the country’s position as a regional digital hub and the momentum of its Digital Uzbekistan 2030 strategy. Bringing the 2026 event to Samarkand—historically a crossroads of Eurasian exchange—underscores the government’s ambition to make Uzbekistan a platform for modern digital cooperation, innovation, and investment across the region.

Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies, Republic of Uzbekistan said: “We are honored to welcome the mobile ecosystem to Samarkand, a city that has connected cultures, ideas and trade across Eurasia for centuries. Hosting M360 Eurasia here reflects Uzbekistan’s commitment to building a modern digital economy that draws on this legacy of openness and innovation. As we advance our ambitious Digital Uzbekistan 2030 agenda, partnerships with the mobile industry remain essential to accelerating economic growth and strengthening regional cooperation. We look forward to a productive dialogue between policymakers and industry leaders in Samarkand.”

Kaan Terzioglu, Beeline Uzbekistan Chairman and VEON Group CEO said: “Central Asia is fast becoming a focal point of AI-driven digital development in the emerging world. The 2025 edition of M360 Eurasia in Tashkent captured this energy, bringing together leaders from across the wider region. We are proud to again join the GSMA and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies to bring M360 Eurasia 2026 to Samarkand and showcase the region’s growing potential.”

John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd., said: “Hosting M360 Eurasia 2026 in Samarkand reflects our continued commitment to supporting digital transformation and cross-regional collaboration across Eurasia. Samarkand’s unique position as a historic and modern gateway between continents makes it an ideal home for this event. We look forward to bringing together global and regional leaders to advance innovation, investment and connectivity.”

M360 Eurasia 2026 is part of the GSMA’s M360 series, a conference platform cultivating regional engagement through topics that are impacting the mobile industry on both a localised and global scale. Senior executives in mobile and adjacent industry verticals come to learn and discuss in detail their challenges and successes as well as network with peers.

For more information: https://www.m360series.com/

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Beeline Uzbekistan

Beeline Uzbekistan is a digital operator that serves 7.7 million customers with mobile connectivity and 7.9 million total monthly active users across its digital services and applications. Its digital portfolio includes financial services application BeePul, digital-first brand OQ, the recently launched streaming application Kinom and super-app hambi. Beelab and VEON Adtech are also also headquartered in Uzbekistan, contributing to software and IT technologies ecosystem in the country. Beeline Uzbekistan is wholly owned by VEON, a Nasdaq-listed company.

