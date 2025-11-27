Vereigen Media Stands Out with Proven ABM Results for Global B2B Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a trusted B2B account-based marketing (ABM) company, today announced its proven ABM solution which would help brands accelerate high-value engagement and revenue impact worldwide. With this solution Vereigen Media, would be recognized as one of top account-based marketing agencies relying on first-party data, human-verified engagement, and zero-outsourcing delivery model, delivering measurable outcomes.

As B2B marketers around the globe face rising acquisition costs, privacy regulations, and increasing pressure to prove measurable outcomes, Vereigen Media sets to redefine what it means to meaningfully connect with the overall buying committees aligning with your ICP. Instead of relying on the traditional lead generation model, it relies on a people-first approach powered by verified content engagement, digital outreach by precise targeting, and first-party intelligence, ensuring every interaction is authentic, compliant, and aligned with real buyer interest.





This highlights Vereigen Media’s continued commitment to innovation, trust, and transparency, wherein the B2B industry accuracy and integrity are more important than ever.

A Human-Centered ABM Approach Built for Today’s B2B Environment

As an account-based marketing agency, Vereigen Media focuses on simplifying the complexities of ABM for SMB, mid-market, and enterprise brands across Technology, SaaS, Media, Marketing, Finance, and other industries. Vereigen Media’s methodology elevates a proven approach by focusing on:



107+ million first-party B2B contacts, continuously validated and engagement-qualified

Verified Content Engagement, ensuring every prospect spends real time with client assets before being delivered

VM Engage, a first-party-powered programmatic solution that drives the right accounts to engage across owned properties

Human verification is carried out in-house by over 200 data experts. No Bots. No Aggregators. No Outsourcing.

Privacy-aligned workflows built to meet global data standards and compliance requirements globally.



This end-to-end ABM campaign gives marketing leaders the confidence that every delivered contact has genuinely engaged, opted in, and meets precise ABM criteria, not simply a list of names.

“Clients choose us because they want clarity, accuracy, and confidence in their results. ABM shouldn’t feel overwhelming. With first-party data, human verification, and intelligent delivery working together, you get engagement that actually moves that moves the needle and grow pipeline. That’s where we shine.”

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director, Enterprise Sales at Vereigen Media

Expanding Influence Across U.S. B2B Marketing Teams

With a rapidly expanding presence and more than 200 team members supporting global programs, Vereigen Media continues to partner with category-leading brands across cybersecurity, cloud, IT, SaaS, data infrastructure, HR tech, enterprise software, and more.

U.S. marketing leaders rely on the company for support across:

ABM campaigns

Verified content syndication (Content syndication)

VM Engage (Programmatic and display advertising)

Event registrations

Human-verified database enhancement

Digital outreach and demand acceleration

This recognition further reinforces the company’s longstanding mission: to elevate B2B engagement through authenticity, verified intent, and human intelligence with no shortcuts.

Driving Trust Through Privacy, Accuracy, Zero Outsourcing, and Human-Verification

With rising privacy expectations, first-party data has become the most reliable foundation for ABM success. Vereigen Media’s commitment to zero outsourcing and complete in-house verification keeps our clients protected from the risks that come with outdated or unverified data. Every data point we collect is verified by our own in-house experts, the same people validating the intent signals that drive smarter and more accurate engagement.



According to their recent case study, ServiceNow had recently seen its highest return on investment, where 90% of the leads delivered converted into the MQL, with less the 1% lead replacement needed.

They rely on digital-first delivery, real human validation, and VM Intelligence, our proprietary engine built to simplify ABM workflows. The company removes outdated, manual, and unreliable tactics that many organizations still use to manage their ABM process.

Built for Decision-Makers Who Are Ready to Accelerate Growth

The recognition comes during a pivotal time for small and mid-market enterprises navigating tighter budgets, intense competition, and shifting buying behaviors. Vereigen Media empowers CMOs, Demand Gen leaders, Sales Enablement teams, and B2B marketers to accelerate meaningful engagement across their most valuable accounts, without compromising compliance or trust.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a U.S.-based B2B Demand Generation company specializing in verified content engagement, first-party intelligence, event marketing, and digital demand generation. With a strict zero-outsourcing policy, human verification, and data-driven engagement model, the company helps brands connect with the right decision-makers through real interactions, not vanity metrics.

Vereigen Media proudly supports global B2B organizations across Technology, SaaS, Media, Marketplace, and Professional Services.

Leads. Done Right.

