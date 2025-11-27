Media Advisory: MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor PEI Liquor Share Sober Driving Messages with PEI Students

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media is invited to attend a special screening showcasing MADD Canada’s 2025-2026 School Program in partnership with Provincial Sponsor, Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor). The event, which will be held at Stonepark Intermediate School in Charlottetown, will bring together students in Grades 7 through 9 for a special screening that illustrates the tragic and preventable consequences of impaired driving and empowers them to make sober driving choices.



Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To prevent these senseless tragedies, MADD Canada’s School Program, delivered in collaboration with PEI Liquor, brings life-saving messages to youth in Prince Edward Island.

Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students, and staff.

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025 at 1 P.M. Location: Stonepark Intermediate School, 50 Pope Avenue, Charlottetown PEI, C1A 7P5 Guests: Hon. Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for PEI Liquor Control Commission Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

This year’s 60-minute presentations include a choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving, along with an interactive quiz and victim testimonials. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca