$10.32 Bn Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 with Kongsberg, Boeing, Saab, Oceaneering International, and Lockheed Martin

This report describes and explains the unmanned underwater vehicles market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global unmanned underwater vehicles market reached a value of nearly $4.9 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.29% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2024 to $7.23 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.09%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2029 and reach $10.32 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising maritime security concerns, growing oil and gas exploration, increase in artificial intelligence (ai) and automation, government and private sector investments. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were cybersecurity threats and battery life constraints. Going forward, growth of renewable energy sector, expansion of naval fleets, rising mining activities and increasing defense budget allocation will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the unmanned underwater vehicles market in the future include reliability crisis of UUVs in sensitive missions and lack of standardization.

The global unmanned underwater vehicles market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 20.42% of the total market in 2023. Kongsberg Maritime was the largest competitor with a 3.19% share of the market, followed by The Boeing Company with 2.76%, Saab AB with 2.18%, Oceaneering International, Inc. with 2.08%, Lockheed Martin Corporation with 1.98%, Fugro N.V with 1.84%, L3 Harris Technologies Inc. with 1.83%, General Dynamics Corp. with 1.79%, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) (Hydroid Inc.) with 1.49% and Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc.) with 1.26%.



The unmanned underwater vehicles market is segmented by type into autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles and hybrid underwater vehicles. The remotely operated vehicles market was the largest segment of the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by type, accounting for 51.33% or $2.51 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the autonomous underwater vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.97% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned underwater vehicles market is segmented by product into high-capacity electric vehicles, small vehicles and work-class vehicles. The small vehicles market was the largest segment of the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by product, accounting for 48.02% or $2.35 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the small vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 9.14% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned underwater vehicles market is segmented by propulsion system into electric system, mechanical system, hybrid system and other propulsion system. The electric systems market was the largest segment of the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by propulsion system, accounting for 41.74% or $2.04 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the electric systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by propulsion system, at a CAGR of 10.05% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned underwater vehicles market is segmented by payload into sensors, synthetic aperture sonar, cameras, inertial navigation systems and others. The sensors market was the largest segment of the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by payload, accounting for 32.47% or $1.59 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the synthetic aperture sonar segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by payload, at a CAGR of 9.37% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned underwater vehicles market is segmented by application into commercial exploration, defense, and scientific research. The defense market was the largest segment of the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by application, accounting for 80.58% or $3.94 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the commercial exploration segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.70% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the unmanned underwater vehicles market, accounting for 39.55% or $1.93 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the unmanned underwater vehicles market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.17% and 8.35% respectively. These will be followed by South America and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.55% and 7.29% respectively.



Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by type will arise in the remotely operated vehicles segment, which will gain $1.1 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by product will arise in the small vehicle segment, which will gain $1.29 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by propulsion system will arise in the electric system segment, which will gain $1.25 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by payload will arise in the sensors segment, which will gain $733.53 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the unmanned underwater vehicles market segmented by application will arise in the defense segment, which will gain $1.83 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The unmanned underwater vehicles market size will gain the most in the USA at $692.66 million.

Major Market Trends

AI-Powered Autonomous Underwater Drones Transforming Deep-Sea Exploration

Next-Gen Underwater Drone Unveiled With Advanced Combat Capabilities

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation In Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

Advancements In Autonomous Underwater Vehicles With Extended Battery Life

Next-Gen Underwater Inspection Robots Revolutionizing Seabed Mapping

Markets Covered:

Type: Autonomous Underwater Vehicles; Remotely Operated Vehicles; Hybrid Underwater Vehicles

Product: High-Capacity Electric Vehicles; Small Vehicles; Work-Class Vehicles

Propulsion System: Electric System; Mechanical System; Hybrid System; Other Propulsion System

Payload: Sensors; Synthetic Aperture Sonar; Camera; Inertial Navigation Systems; Others

Application: Commercial Exploration; Defense; Scientific Research

