Success of Capgemini’s 12th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Paris, November 27, 2025 – Capgemini announces the significant success of its twelfth Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: "With this new employee ownership plan, we have for the first time exceeded the threshold of 100,000 active participants across the 36 countries where it is deployed. This great success confirms the trust that our team members have in the Group’s strategy and ambition. The plan is a key tool to ensure they have the opportunity to be associated with the benefits of the value we create together for our clients."

This twelfth employee shareholding plan achieved a record level of oversubscription across the 36 participating countries. The resulting capital increase represents 1.6% of the Group’s issued share capital and will contribute to maintaining Capgemini’s employee share ownership at year end, at around 8% of the capital.

In accordance with the terms of this plan published on September 11, 2025, 2,700,000 new shares were subscribed at a unit price of 110.70 euros, corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 126.51 euros (average over the 20 trading days prior to November 6, 2025). The corresponding capital increase of 299 million euros is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

This new employee shareholding plan will be carried out without shareholder dilution. As part of the share buybacks announced on October 7, 2025, for this purpose, Capgemini bought back 2,700,000 shares which are fully allocated to the cancellation objective, at an average price of 126.55 euros per share and for a total amount of 342 million euros.

