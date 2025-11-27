Collect&Exchange SaaS Announces New Platform Update Focused on Stability, Performance, and Operational Efficiency

Limassol, Cyprus, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collect Group announces a new update to its Collect&Exchange SaaS platform — the white-label solution that enables companies to launch crypto exchange and OTC operations in a matter of days.





The latest release focuses on incremental but essential improvements that enhance platform stability, processing speed, and clarity of operational workflows — supporting the growing number of partners scaling crypto-fiat infrastructure across global markets.

The update introduces several backend optimizations that increase system responsiveness and reduce deployment time for new environments. Enhancements to monitoring tools and onboarding flows make platform management smoother for partners operating high-volume processes.

Security remains a central priority.

The release strengthens activity logging, improves audit-trail transparency, and expands internal risk-review tools to support compliance-driven operations without slowing down performance.

Collect&Exchange SaaS continues to see strong demand from fintech operators, OTC desks, payment service providers, and cross-border commerce companies. Many partners choose the platform as a ready-to-launch alternative to long internal development cycles — especially in markets across Asia, MENA, and Europe.

Even incremental updates create measurable outcomes for clients:

1) A European OTC desk deployed its dedicated environment in under 45 minutes, launching automated KYC flows from day one.

2) An Asian cross-border commerce company used the invoicing module to reduce manual reconciliation time by 40%, expanding operations across USD, EUR, and SGD without additional engineering resources.

These results highlight the platform’s ability to support both early-stage teams and established operators building high-load financial workflows.

“Our focus remains unchanged: provide stable, predictable, and scalable infrastructure,” said Vladimir Belikov, CTO of Collect Group. - “Incremental updates matter at scale. Every improvement — from faster monitoring to simpler deployment – directly strengthens our partners’ operations and delivers practical results within days, not months.”

The upcoming development cycles will introduce:

deeper automation for OTC operations,

expanded multi-currency capabilities,

enhanced analytics and partner-side insights.

Updates will be rolled out gradually as part of the continuous platform-improvement program.



About Collect&Exchange SaaS:

Collect&Exchange SaaS is a turnkey white-label platform that enables businesses to launch crypto exchanges or OTC desks with built-in compliance, liquidity access, invoicing tools, and operational automation.



About Collect&Exchange:

Collect&Exchange is an international B2B platform for exchanging cryptocurrency and fiat currencies, offering fast, secure, and compliant multi-currency financial operations for global businesses.

